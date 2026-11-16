MENAFN - GetNews)"Mareel Shoulder Carry Flip AI Video Generator and Meme Swap workspace."Mareel expands its Meme Swap video recreation suite in the United States, enabling creators and brand teams to rebuild viral duo and group dance trends with custom characters, outfits, and scenes.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2026 - Mareel ( is expanding its Meme Swap video recreation suite in the United States, giving creators, social media managers, and brand teams a direct way to rebuild viral dance trends around their own characters, outfits, and settings.

Most face-swap apps only paste a new face onto an existing dancer and leave the original clothing and background untouched. Meme Swap rebuilds the full subject and scene from a reference clip between 4 and 15 seconds long and up to nine character photos. The source video locks in the choreography, timing, and camera work, while the uploaded images define who performs the routine.

For two-person trends, role tags let users assign separate reference photos to the Left person and Right person slots so partners never swap outfits mid-clip. Creators can drop two friends or a couple into a 9-second lift-and-spin clip with the Shoulder Carry AI tool. For longer routines, Wipe Me Down AI keeps the 9-second jump handoff intact across a 15-second duo cut, and Housewife Dance AI includes studio and rooftop presets for both solo and two-person remixes.

The same workflow handles widescreen group numbers and fast footwork. Teams can replace the center lead in a 12-person horse-riding routine with Gangnam Style AI while keeping all 11 backing dancers distinct. Editors cutting to custom EDM tracks can generate 13-second silent Cutting Shapes clips in AI Shuffle Dance, or build vertical K-pop dance clips with the A2O NEON dance generator.

Each page includes ready-to-run presets in 9:16 or 16:9 at 720p and 1080p. The credit price appears on the Generate button before a job starts, and reserved credits return automatically if a render fails.

"Short-form trends move too fast for a three-day shoot," said a spokesperson for Mareel. "When a dance format takes off on TikTok or Reels, teams want to keep the exact beat and camera move that made the clip work, but cast their own characters or mascots in a setting that fits their channel."

Mareel runs on desktop web browsers at Eligible new accounts receive one-time sign-up credits, and paid plans start at $15 per month.

About Mareel

Developed by Rockbase Global Limited, Mareel is an all-in-one AI video and image platform that connects leading generative models under one account and one credit balance. Through AI Video, AI Image, AI Avatar, Ad Studio, Canvas, and Marketing Lab, teams create and ship visual content from one Library.