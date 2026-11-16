MENAFN - GetNews)"Leadde Medical Education Video Maker and AI Podcast Generator Studio"Leadde connects its AI medical education video maker and document-to-podcast generator with in-place diagram translation and 88-language video dubbing.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2026 - Leadde ( provides hospital training departments, clinical instructors, and health communication teams with a browser workspace that connects its ai medical video generator and ai podcast generator with in-place diagram localization and multilingual video dubbing under one account.

Healthcare organizations and nursing schools update clinical protocols, device checklists, and patient discharge packets throughout the year. Turning those written guidelines into clear instructional videos or audio-visual study episodes usually stalls when materials must reach multilingual staff and patient communities. Even when an instructional designer records a clean English voiceover, the anatomical charts, dosage flowcharts, and triage diagrams embedded in the lesson often remain locked inside flattened JPG or PNG files.

Rebuilding those visual aids by hand or managing separate audio recording sessions for every language update stretches production schedules across weeks.

Converting clinical documents into structured lessons and podcast episodes

Inside the Leadde workspace, educators can turn verified clinical handouts into both visual modules and conversational review episodes without retyping source material. Through AI Video Creator, the medical video maker and nursing video generator workflows accept PDF, PPTX, DOC, DOCX, and TXT files. Instructors choose a target duration, toggle Keep Original Images so approved clinical figures transfer into the project, and configure Narrative Style, Audience, Speaker Background, and Training Objective.

Before rendering scenes, Leadde opens an interactive Outline view where clinical reviewers can verify step sequences, split dense sections, or adjust terminology. For faculties working from lecture slides, Slide Presenter imports PDF or PPTX decks up to 50 slides and 200 MB, keeping PowerPoint layers editable on the canvas and importing speaker notes directly as spoken narration.

When residents, nurses, or field staff need study material they can review between shifts, teams use the ai video podcast generator to turn lecture decks and clinical summaries into structured episodes. Using the ppt to podcast and doc to podcast workflows, authors convert existing slides and word documents into guided episode scripts, pair them with natural AI voices or on-screen presenters, and edit every line in the studio.

Localizing anatomical charts and clinical pathway diagrams in place

Medical training modules depend heavily on labeled diagrams, triage trees, and equipment callouts. If a hospital translates a video script into Spanish or Arabic but leaves the on-screen JPG flowchart in English, learners still struggle to follow the step-by-step protocol.

Within the AI Tools menu, image translation processes flattened JPG and PNG graphics directly in the browser. Educators upload a single clinical diagram or open Batch Translate & Edit to localize a full set of visual figures, select a target language, and replace embedded text labels in place. The tool works to preserve text placement, basic layout, background elements, and visual context, allowing reviewers to inspect small footnotes and label legibility before placing the graphic onto a video slide. When a department needs to localize an entire lecture deck before recording, PPT Translation in AI Tools converts the PowerPoint file while working to preserve original text boxes, images, shapes, and slide structure.

Managing medical pronunciation, voice cloning, and 88-language video translation

Clinical instruction requires strict control over how drug names, anatomical terms, and acronyms are spoken across languages. Across the Leadde studio, authors define custom pronunciation rules and apply them to the full script so specialized terms are read consistently in every scene. Editors can also insert pause cards from 0.1 to 99 seconds to give learners time to inspect a chart before the narration continues, or adjust Video Fit modes such as Loop, Freeze, Full Video, and Insert when embedding recorded lab clips.

When a course needs to reach multilingual patient populations or international clinical sites, Leadde provides two video translation paths. For lessons created inside Leadde, clicking Translate on the editor toolbar or share page converts both spoken narration and editable on-canvas text strings into 88 languages and 175 dialects, saving each language as an independent editable draft. For pre-recorded MP4 or MOV demonstrations filmed in a lab or clinic, Video Dubbing in AI Tools offers 15+ target dubbing languages with optional lip-sync alignment. Published modules can be shared via password-protected links with an on-page Q&A chat panel and viewer completion analytics.

"Clinical educators cannot afford to have spoken narration say one thing while an on-screen dosage chart stays in another language," said a spokesperson for Leadde. "Putting document-to-video creation, podcast episode generation, diagram translation, and custom pronunciation rules in one workspace lets health teams update a protocol once and share accurate versions across every department."

Clarifying care procedures with avatars and animated explainers

For patient-facing prep guides and staff onboarding, teams use the ai explainer video maker alongside 300 AI avatars and the Expressive IV engine, which supports up to 60 seconds of full-body movement and facial expression per video. Instructors can also clone a faculty member's voice from 10 to 60 seconds of clear MP3, WAV, or M4A audio, apply nine subtitle styles, or highlight procedural steps using timeline entrance, exit, and emphasis animations and Create Media (Motion V2, billed by credit) for clinical workflow sequences.

Availability and pricing

Leadde is available on the web at The Free plan ($0/month) includes 200 monthly credits, videos up to 10 minutes, and 1080p MP4 exports. Starter ($25/month, or $18/month billed annually) provides 2,000 monthly credits, watermark removal, and SRT/VTT subtitle downloads. Creator ($69/month, or $41/month on promotional annual billing) offers 7,000 monthly credits, Brand Kits, custom fonts, and 4K MP4 exports, and Enterprise plans add shared Team Workspaces.

About Leadde

Headquartered in Singapore, Leadde (LEADDE PTE. LTD.) is an AI video and visual communication workspace built for educators, healthcare trainers, product teams, and global organizations. It combines document-to-video creation, 300 AI avatars, 88 languages and 175 dialects, and visual localization tools under one account and credit balance at