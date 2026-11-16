Lifting points and load shapes are not always easy to work with. Some loads require a sling that can adapt to different contact points while providing a stable connection. A flat braided Wire Sling can be a suitable option because its braided structure combines flexibility with a wide contact surface.

For industrial buyers, choosing the right sling involves more than checking its lifting capacity. Construction, working load limits, minimum bending diameter, operating temperature, and product traceability should all be considered before placing an order.

How the Braided Structure Supports Flexible Lifting

A flat braided wire sling is manufactured by braiding multiple steel Wire Rope s into one flexible structure. According to the product specifications, this model uses ten galvanized steel wire ropes in a 6x19M-WSC construction, with a nominal tensile strength of 1960 N/mm2.

This construction creates a flexible lifting sling with a wide contact surface. It can be useful when the lifting arrangement requires the sling to adapt to different contact areas or load shapes.

Compared with a narrow contact point, the wider structure may help distribute contact pressure more evenly, depending on the load geometry and Rigging arrangement.

However, flexibility does not mean the sling can be bent without limits. Buyers must always check the minimum bending diameter and the rated capacity for the selected model.

Compare Working Load Limits for Different Lifting Methods

A sling's working load limit (WLL) changes according to the lifting method.

The product specification provides ratings for straight, choke, and basket hitches, as well as basket lifting at different angle ranges.

For example, the listed models cover straight WLL ratings from 0.95 tons to 11 tons. The maximum basket WLL reaches 22 tons for the largest listed model. These ratings are different and should not be used interchangeably.

Before purchasing, buyers should confirm:



The required sling model

The lifting method

The expected load weight

The basket angle, if applicable The minimum bending diameter

Selecting a rating that matches the actual lifting configuration is essential. Buyers should refer to the manufacturer's load table rather than estimating capacity from sling size alone.

Check the Minimum Bending Diameter

The minimum bending diameter is another important factor when selecting a Flat Braided Lifting Sling.

Each model has a specified minimum bending diameter. The product table lists values ranging from 115 mm to 450 mm, depending on the model.

Using the sling around a contact point smaller than the specified diameter may affect its performance and safety.

The product page states that the minimum bending diameter is determined through U-shape and choke-lift testing and must be followed to meet the stated 5:1 safety factor.

Before ordering, check the diameter of the lifting point, pin, or contact area. If the lifting arrangement has special dimensions, provide drawings or photographs to the supplier for specification confirmation.

Review Materials, Temperature, and Standards

Material selection affects the sling's durability and suitability for different working environments.

The listed product uses galvanized 6x19M-WSC steel wire rope with a nominal tensile strength of 1960 N/mm2. Its ferrule is made of conical aluminum and includes an inspection hole.

The product specifications also list:



Working temperature: -40°C to +150°C

Fatigue testing: EN 13411-3

Steel wire rope specification: EN 12385-4

Ferrule specification: EN 13411-3

Machinery Directive: 2006/42/EC Safety factor: 5:1

These specifications provide useful information for procurement comparisons. Buyers should confirm that the selected model and its documentation meet the requirements of the intended application. The listed standards and temperature range should not automatically be assumed to apply to other products or configurations.

Why Product Traceability Matters

For lifting equipment, product documentation is an important part of quality management.

According to the product page, each sling is marked with a serial number linked to its test certificate, providing traceability to the raw material. The manufacturer also states that production batches undergo break testing before delivery.

This information can help distributors, contractors, and industrial buyers manage product records and verify the equipment supplied.

When requesting a quotation, buyers should provide the required capacity, lifting method, sling length, minimum bending diameter, operating temperature, and documentation requirements.

Suzhou Zhangzhou Steel Wire & Rigging Co., Ltd. offers this flat braided wire sling design for industrial lifting applications, with product specifications that buyers can compare against their project requirements.

What Buyers Should Confirm Before Ordering

Before purchasing a Braided Wire Rope Sling, buyers should review the complete product specification rather than focusing on one parameter.

The following information can help suppliers recommend the appropriate model:



Required working load limit

Lifting method and basket angle

Minimum bending diameter

Required sling length

Operating temperature

Material and ferrule requirements Test certificate and traceability needs

A clear specification helps reduce misunderstandings during quotation and product selection.

Final Thoughts

A flat braided wire sling can be a practical choice for industrial lifting tasks that require flexibility and a wide contact surface. Its braided steel wire construction, different hitch ratings, and traceable product information make it an option worth considering for various lifting arrangements.

The right selection depends on the load, lifting method, contact diameter, and working environment. By checking these factors before ordering, buyers can choose a sling that better matches their operational requirements.

About Us

Suzhou Zhangzhou Steel Wire & Rigging Co., Ltd. was established in Taicang, a city known as "the most livable city", in 2016. The company covers an area of 3,500 square meters and is equipped with several advanced WIROP Taiwan hydraulic machines, TALURIT Swedish hydraulic machines, automatic cutting machines, and tensile testing machines.