(MENAFN- GetNews) Wuxi, Jiangsu , China - November 16, 2026 1 Mainstream Market Quotation (Tax-inclusive, Self-pickup, Φ108×4 Industrial Pipe)

Material Size Seamless Price USD/KG Weld Price USD/KG 316L 108 4.62 3.71 304 108 2.42 2.18

2 trend review: high resistance to decline, but "Golden September" has not increased volume

Late August to early September: 316L seamless pipes were horizontally coiled above 30000 yuan/ton, without being lowered along with 304 decorative pipes; Some pipe factories for welded pipes and molybdenum containing varieties (2205, 316L) have lowered their prices by 100-200 yuan/ton.



On the raw material side, nickel iron fell to 1110-1125 yuan/nickel, while molybdenum iron tended to consolidate weakly. The price/bar line ofTsing shan 316L was once lowered by 200 yuan/ton, and cost support weakened compared to Q2. However, the absolute prices of nickel and molybdenum are still at high levels in recent years, and pipe factories are "unwilling to openly smash the market". Transaction end: Chemical, pharmaceutical, marine and other essential inquiry orders have been in volume since the end of August, but the project progress is slow, and the terminal replenishes goods on a weekly basis. Traders have increased their discounts and profits, and there is no centralized replenishment.

3 judgment for September and October



Benchmark scenario (high probability): Narrow range oscillation, mainstream operating range of Wenzhou 316L seamless pipe is 30000-32000 yuan/ton, welded pipe is weakly stable with coil material, and the fluctuation range per week does not exceed 200-300 yuan/ton.

Upstream trigger: Indonesia's nickel ore quota tightens, ferromolybdenum rises again, chemical/environmental projects are stocking up before National Day → testing 32500+. Downward trigger: Nickel iron continues to fall below 1100 yuan/nickel, steel mill prices continue to decline, and the mentality of "waiting for price reduction" spreads among terminals → approaching 29500, but the space for deep decline is limited (supported by the cost line).

Conclusion: 316L does not have a basis for a sharp decline, nor does it have a driving force for a surge. The main tone is "stable but slightly stiff".

4 advice



Ordinary specifications (such as Φ 108 × 4, Φ 159 × 4, etc.): No need to stock up on high prices, can be purchased as needed, and indicate "National Standard 316L+Spectrum/Warranty Certificate" when locking the order.

Thick walled, large-diameter, sanitary grade polished, EP pipes: Production inquiries are scheduled 15-25 days in advance, and it is easy to encounter "out of stock" during peak seasons.

When comparing prices, precautions should be taken: for "316L" products priced below 1500 yuan/ton in the market, focus on the Ni and Mo content and intergranular corrosion reports, and do not bet on materials for marine/pharmaceutical conditions. Hedging strategy: If the project cycle spans more than 3 months, 30-50% of the usage can be locked in batches, and the remaining amount can be adjusted according to market conditions

About Us

Jiangsu Renzhi Holding Group Co., Limited. is a specialized stainless steel enterprise that integrates research and development, production, processing, sales, and service. Since its establishment in 2014, the company has been committed to providing high-quality, multi specification, high-performance stainless steel products and customized solutions to global customers.