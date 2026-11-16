MENAFN - GetNews)“Many problems leaders bring to me look like operations problems on the surface. Underneath, they are often about how people communicate and act under pressure.” Thomas Loxley Rosenberg, Founder, ReGenerate CoachingThomas Loxley Rosenberg, founder of ReGenerate Coaching, appeared on the Business By The Bay podcast in the episode“Leadership Coaching for Business Growth,” published May 8, 2026. Rosenberg, a leadership coach with more than 25 years of experience, discussed how mindset, communication, and behavior shape business performance, and how leaders can spot blind spots, build trust within teams, and develop self-awareness to navigate change.

(Pictured) Thomas Loxley Rosenberg, Founder: ReGenerate Coaching

Oakland, California - November 16, 2026 - Thomas Loxley Rosenberg, founder of ReGenerate Coaching, appeared as a guest on the Business By The Bay podcast in an episode titled“Leadership Coaching for Business Growth,” published May 8, 2026. Thomas Loxley Rosenberg, a leadership coach with more than 25 years of experience, spoke with host Ajay about improving business performance by focusing on the human side of leadership. The conversation runs about 31 minutes and is available on Spotify.

Thomas Loxley Rosenberg's central point in the episode is that many business challenges stem from mindset, communication, and behavior rather than operations alone. He discusses how leaders can identify their blind spots, build trust within their teams, and develop the self-awareness needed to handle change. The episode is aimed at small business owners, executives, and entrepreneurs who want to strengthen their leadership and build stronger organizations.

Topics covered during the interview include leadership coaching, team dynamics, conflict management, decision-making under pressure, and scalable growth that comes from aligning people, processes, and purpose.

The episode reflects a theme that runs through Thomas Loxley Rosenberg's coaching work: leadership is practiced in ordinary moments, such as a tense meeting, a delayed decision, or a conversation a team has been avoiding. Paying attention to how people respond in those moments shows leaders what is driving their choices and how their behavior lands with the people around them. Team dynamics and conflict management both sit inside that frame, and so does the question of how a growing company keeps its people, processes, and purpose pointed in the same direction.

“Many problems leaders bring to me look like operations problems on the surface,” said Thomas Loxley Rosenberg.“Underneath, they are often about how people communicate and act under pressure. When a leader can see their own patterns, the team has more room to do its best work," added Thomas Loxley Rosenberg.

Thomas Loxley Rosenberg's view is that trust inside a team is what makes blind spots safe to look at together.“Trust is what makes it possible to say the thing nobody has said yet,” he said.

Thomas Loxley Rosenberg is the Founder and Chief Embodiment Officer of ReGenerate Coaching, an executive and team coaching practice based in Oakland, California. His background spans regional and national governments, Global Fortune 1000 firms, venture-backed startups, and mid-market companies, and his 25-plus year career has taken him across 20 countries on five continents. He works as a coach rather than an advisor, asking questions that open possibilities instead of prescribing answers. His approach is body-based, nervous-system aware, and practical.

Listeners can find the full episode of Business By The Bay on Spotify. More information about Rosenberg's work, along with his newsletter, Leadership Below the Surface, is available at ReGenerate Coaching.

About The Company Featured

ReGenerate Coaching is an executive and team coaching practice founded by Thomas Loxley Rosenberg in Oakland, California. The practice works with leaders and teams on how they lead, communicate, and make decisions under pressure, using a body-based, nervous-system-aware, and practical approach. Rosenberg's experience includes work with regional and national governments, Global Fortune 1000 firms, venture-backed startups, and mid-market companies. Learn more at .

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