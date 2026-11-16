MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) The United States has announced new restrictions aimed at preventing Chinese companies from accessing advanced American artificial intelligence chips remotely through overseas data centres.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security released an interim final rule on Monday (local time) targeting computing arrangements that allow restricted customers to use American technology hosted in third countries.

The bureau said the measure was "written by and at the direction of" the Treasury Department and the National Security Council. Its stated aim is to prevent remote computing arrangements from circumventing existing restrictions on sensitive technology.

The rule also adds licensing requirements for covered semiconductor shipments to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil. Commerce identified those destinations as presenting heightened risks that equipment could be diverted to unauthorised users.

The controls cover specified equipment destined for data centres providing significant computing capacity to companies headquartered in Macau or countries in the US export-control category known as Country Group D:5.

An exemption from the additional five-country licensing requirement applies to qualifying US-headquartered recipients or companies with US-headquartered ultimate parents.

The administration said advances in cloud computing had made it increasingly possible to access powerful American computing systems without bringing the underlying chips into a restricted country.

House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar, a Michigan Republican, welcomed the announcement.

"This rule sends a message to the CCP that America is serious about closing dangerous export control loopholes China has been exploiting for years," he said in a statement.

Moolenaar said the measure would strengthen national security protections and help preserve the US lead in artificial intelligence.

The announcement follows a separate congressional push for tighter semiconductor controls. On November 12, Moolenaar and the chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees called for four measures to be included in the annual defence policy bill.

They identified the AI Overwatch Act, Chip Security Act, MATCH Act and Remote Access Security Act. Their demand for congressional action is separate from Monday's administrative rule.

The new measure also formally rescinds the Biden administration's AI Diffusion Rule. That framework, issued in January 2025, sought to impose broader controls on the international distribution of advanced computing technology.