MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir's public healthcare system continues to grapple with a significant shortage of medical staff, with 25 percent of Medical Officer posts and 44 per cent of Consultant posts lying vacant across the Union Territory.

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In its reply to a questionnaire from the Estimates Committee of the J&K Legislative Assembly, the Health and Medical Education Department said that against a sanctioned strength of 791 Consultant posts, only 445 are currently filled, leaving 346 vacancies.

Similarly, out of 2,534 sanctioned Medical Officer posts, 1,901 are in position, while 633 posts remain vacant.

The shortage assumes significance as district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and primary health centres serve as the first point of medical care for people in rural, remote and far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The department said it is according priority to filling vacancies in rural, remote, far-flung and border areas of the Union Territory.

It stated that the objective is to strengthen healthcare delivery and ensure equitable access to medical services across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The department further informed the committee that 306 Medical Officers have recently been posted in peripheral and far-flung areas of the Union Territory.

Another 81 Medical Officers will be appointed and posted after completion of verification by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), it added.

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Despite these recent postings and the proposed appointments, hundreds of Medical Officer and Consultant positions continue to remain vacant across the Union Territory.