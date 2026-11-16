MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the transfer of two criminal cases related to the November 2025 Red Fort metro station bomb blast from Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi, paving the way for a joint trial in the case.

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A Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar passed the order on a plea filed by the NIA seeking the transfer of the proceedings to Delhi.

The apex court also directed that all three First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in connection with the blast in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana be clubbed together for a joint trial before the special NIA court in the national capital.

The case stems from the November 10, 2025 explosion of a Hyundai car near Gate No. 3 of the Lal Qila (Red Fort) metro station in Delhi.

During the investigation, the NIA identified the driver of the vehicle as Dr Umar Un Nabi of Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Delhi courts had earlier remanded key suspects, including Amir Rashid Ali, to NIA custody during the initial stages of the investigation.

According to the central agency, the blast was the handiwork of an alleged“white-collar” terror network comprising educated professionals, including several doctors.

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Following the explosion, parallel investigations were launched by agencies in multiple states.

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The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested ten accused persons, including four doctors, in connection with the alleged conspiracy. One of them has also been chargesheeted in the Delhi blast case.

Haryana authorities also carried out arrests and recoveries linked to the alleged conspiracy.

The NIA subsequently approached the Supreme Court, seeking consolidation of the criminal proceedings, arguing that all three cases stemmed from the same larger conspiracy and involved overlapping accused persons and evidence.

The agency sought the transfer of the proceedings pending in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to a special NIA court in Delhi to ensure a joint trial.

With the Supreme Court allowing the plea, all three FIRs will now be heard together by the special NIA court in Delhi.