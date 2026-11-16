Stocks Slide To Begin Week
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
It was a withering start to the week for equity markets throughout North America, as energy and other resources fell Monday.
The TSX stumbled 838.77 points, or 1.1%, to close Monday to 35,722.13.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.15 cents to 69.93 cents U.S.
In company news, Canadian Natural Resources has said it will acquire smaller peer Advantage Energy in a deal valued at $2.53 billion including debt. Canadian Natural Resources shares slipped $1.95, or 2.8%, to $68.96.
Advantage shares rocketed $2.58, or 23.7%, to $13.45, while Enerflex slipped $1.15, or 4%, to $27.68.
Canaccord Genuity has agreed to sell its British wealth management business at an enterprise value of about £1.17 billion, the company announced on Sunday. Canaccord gained 10 cents to $14.89.
Telus Corporation rose $1.56, or 13.7%, to $13.70, after it confirmed a takeover bid from telecom and media firm Quebecor with Quebecor shares shedding $11.81, or 15.3%, to $65.25.
Premium Brands gained $1.82, or 2.4%, to $79.04, while Maple Leaf Foods gathered 67 cents, or 2.4%, to $28.18.
Attention now turns to domestic consumer inflation data, which could offer fresh clues on the Bank of Canada's monetary policy path
Money markets are pricing in a 60.2% chance that the BoC will hike interest rates in its December meeting.
Elsewhere on the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reported the consumer price index rose 3.1% year over year in October, matching its 3.1% increase in September. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.2% in October.
There were 180,457 new motor vehicles sold in Canada in September, an increase of 7.0% from the same month one year earlier. In dollar terms, sales increased 10.8% relative to September 2025.
Over the same period, the number of new passenger cars sold grew by 15.4%, while the number of new trucks sold saw an increase of 5.9%.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange plunged 21.55 points, or 2.7%, to 776.91.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were lower, with materials sagging 3.6%, while gold dropped 2.8%, and energy lost 2.4%.
The five gainers were led by consumer staples, up 1.4%, health-care, ahead 1.3%, and real-estate, better by 1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities fell on Monday, dragged down by key technology stocks, as traders reacted to more developments surrounding Nvidia.
The Dow Jones Industrial index flopped 737.24 points, or 1.4%, to 51,610.34
The S&P 500 skidded 144.57 points, or 1.9%, to 7,415.10
The tech-heavy NASDAQ chucked 626.52 points, or 2.5%, to 24,509.76.
Shares of Nvidia were down more than 4%. The pressure came as a source familiar with the matter told the media that the chipmaker's board of directors is not discussing bringing back Jensen Huang as its chief executive.
Adding to the pressure, the Commerce Department on Monday moved to close a loophole that has let Chinese firms rent Nvidia's computing power located in other countries.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over the weekend also called for a“dramatic shakeup” at the company, urging its board to look outside the company for its next CEO.
The embattled chipmaker is preparing to report its third-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. While analysts expect the company to post nearly 100% year-over-year earnings and revenue growth, investors will be more focused on how the company will move forward after Jensen Huang's exit as chief executive.
Huang last week resigned from his post after reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. Nvidia shares dropped 13%, marking their biggest weekly slide since April 2025.
The embattled chipmaker is preparing to report its third-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. While analysts expect the company to post nearly 100% year-over-year earnings and revenue growth, investors will be more focused on how the company will move forward after Jensen Huang's exit as chief executive.
Other stocks linked to the artificial intelligence trade were under pressure along with Nvidia. Fellow chipmakers Micron Technology and Intel lost around 7%, while Advanced Micro Devices declined 5%.
Memory chip name Sandisk pulled back about 8%. Additionally, shares of computer maker Dell Technologies also declined 7%, while software stock Oracle moved down 5%.
The selloff broadened beyond just AI-linked names as the session went on, with selling pressure picking up in areas like financials. In that group, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs dropped almost 3%, while JPMorgan Chase shed more than 2%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained lost ground, falling to 5.13% from 5.16% Friday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite
directions.
Oil prices sank three dollars to $85.56 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices ditched $31.30 to $3,855 U.S. an ounce.
It was a withering start to the week for equity markets throughout North America, as energy and other resources fell Monday.
The TSX stumbled 838.77 points, or 1.1%, to close Monday to 35,722.13.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.15 cents to 69.93 cents U.S.
In company news, Canadian Natural Resources has said it will acquire smaller peer Advantage Energy in a deal valued at $2.53 billion including debt. Canadian Natural Resources shares slipped $1.95, or 2.8%, to $68.96.
Advantage shares rocketed $2.58, or 23.7%, to $13.45, while Enerflex slipped $1.15, or 4%, to $27.68.
Canaccord Genuity has agreed to sell its British wealth management business at an enterprise value of about £1.17 billion, the company announced on Sunday. Canaccord gained 10 cents to $14.89.
Telus Corporation rose $1.56, or 13.7%, to $13.70, after it confirmed a takeover bid from telecom and media firm Quebecor with Quebecor shares shedding $11.81, or 15.3%, to $65.25.
Premium Brands gained $1.82, or 2.4%, to $79.04, while Maple Leaf Foods gathered 67 cents, or 2.4%, to $28.18.
Attention now turns to domestic consumer inflation data, which could offer fresh clues on the Bank of Canada's monetary policy path
Money markets are pricing in a 60.2% chance that the BoC will hike interest rates in its December meeting.
Elsewhere on the economic calendar, Statistics Canada reported the consumer price index rose 3.1% year over year in October, matching its 3.1% increase in September. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.2% in October.
There were 180,457 new motor vehicles sold in Canada in September, an increase of 7.0% from the same month one year earlier. In dollar terms, sales increased 10.8% relative to September 2025.
Over the same period, the number of new passenger cars sold grew by 15.4%, while the number of new trucks sold saw an increase of 5.9%.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange plunged 21.55 points, or 2.7%, to 776.91.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were lower, with materials sagging 3.6%, while gold dropped 2.8%, and energy lost 2.4%.
The five gainers were led by consumer staples, up 1.4%, health-care, ahead 1.3%, and real-estate, better by 1%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities fell on Monday, dragged down by key technology stocks, as traders reacted to more developments surrounding Nvidia.
The Dow Jones Industrial index flopped 737.24 points, or 1.4%, to 51,610.34
The S&P 500 skidded 144.57 points, or 1.9%, to 7,415.10
The tech-heavy NASDAQ chucked 626.52 points, or 2.5%, to 24,509.76.
Shares of Nvidia were down more than 4%. The pressure came as a source familiar with the matter told the media that the chipmaker's board of directors is not discussing bringing back Jensen Huang as its chief executive.
Adding to the pressure, the Commerce Department on Monday moved to close a loophole that has let Chinese firms rent Nvidia's computing power located in other countries.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over the weekend also called for a“dramatic shakeup” at the company, urging its board to look outside the company for its next CEO.
The embattled chipmaker is preparing to report its third-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. While analysts expect the company to post nearly 100% year-over-year earnings and revenue growth, investors will be more focused on how the company will move forward after Jensen Huang's exit as chief executive.
Huang last week resigned from his post after reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. Nvidia shares dropped 13%, marking their biggest weekly slide since April 2025.
The embattled chipmaker is preparing to report its third-quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. While analysts expect the company to post nearly 100% year-over-year earnings and revenue growth, investors will be more focused on how the company will move forward after Jensen Huang's exit as chief executive.
Other stocks linked to the artificial intelligence trade were under pressure along with Nvidia. Fellow chipmakers Micron Technology and Intel lost around 7%, while Advanced Micro Devices declined 5%.
Memory chip name Sandisk pulled back about 8%. Additionally, shares of computer maker Dell Technologies also declined 7%, while software stock Oracle moved down 5%.
The selloff broadened beyond just AI-linked names as the session went on, with selling pressure picking up in areas like financials. In that group, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs dropped almost 3%, while JPMorgan Chase shed more than 2%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained lost ground, falling to 5.13% from 5.16% Friday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite
directions.
Oil prices sank three dollars to $85.56 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices ditched $31.30 to $3,855 U.S. an ounce.
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