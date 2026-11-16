Shengda Water Meter.,Co.,LTD

A criteria-based comparison of registration, portfolio, production, certification and export activity

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kaifeng, China - September 23, 2026Shengda Water Meter Co., Ltd. (SDWM), a manufacturer of flow meters and water meters established in Kaifeng, Henan Province, in 1995, is one of five China-registered companies with an active product portfolio in magnetic flow measurement, according to corporate registration records and published product documentation reviewed for this report. The other four are Kaifeng Instrument Co., Ltd., Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co., Ltd., Shanghai Welltech Automation Co., Ltd. and Henan Panda Automation Instrument Co., Ltd.The five companies operate across three established Chinese instrumentation and metering regions - Henan, Chongqing and Shanghai - with three of the five, SDWM, Kaifeng Instrument and Henan Panda, based in Kaifeng. This review compares them on registration status, existing product portfolio, documented production footprint, certification records and export activity. It is not a revenue ranking, and no independent laboratory testing of competitor products was carried out for this report.Industry Context: Precision Measurement Demand Through 2035The global electromagnetic flow meter market was valued at approximately USD 15.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 28.20 billion by 2035, a compound annual growth rate of 5.85%, according to Market Research Future. Asia-Pacific accounts for an estimated 38% to 39% of revenue share, based on figures published by Mordor Intelligence and Dataintelo, and the segment labelled“magnetic” represented 27.2% of overall global flow meter market revenue as of 2024, according to Grand View Research.Two technical thresholds shape purchase decisions in this category. First, electromagnetic flow meters require a minimum liquid conductivity of roughly 5 μS/cm to produce a reliable signal; non-conductive fluids fall outside the technology's operating envelope. Second, high-accuracy industrial units are typically specified at ±0.2% to ±0.5% of flow rate. ISO 20456:2017 provides the international standard guidance for the use of electromagnetic flow meters with conductive liquids in closed conduits.Demand-side signals point in the same direction. Grand View Research identifies battery-powered flow meters as the fastest-growing power segment for the 2025-2030 period, and the 2-inch pipe size segment as the fastest-growing size category over the same window, driven by heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and precision irrigation. The practical consequence for buyers is that the supply base is being asked to deliver the same measurement performance at smaller diameters, at lower available power, and increasingly at the edge of a network rather than in a control room.Selection Criteria Used in This ReviewInclusion in this list required evidence on five points. The criteria are stated explicitly so that readers can assess the basis of the comparison rather than treat it as an endorsement.Corporate registration. The company must be a registered Chinese legal entity with an identifiable manufacturing or instrumentation business scope.Existing product portfolio. Electromagnetic or magnetic flow measurement must already appear in the company's publicly described product lines, rather than being a planned category.Documented production footprint. A physical manufacturing base must be identifiable, with production, calibration or test capability described in company materials.Certification records. Publicly available management-system or product-compliance certification supporting industrial supply.Export activity. Evidence of supply to markets outside mainland China.For the four companies other than SDWM, only publicly disclosed corporate and product information is used here. No capacity, performance or certification claims are asserted on their behalf, and buyers should confirm specifications directly with each supplier.The Five ManufacturersShengda Water Meter Co., Ltd. (SDWM)SDWM is a Kaifeng-based flow and water metering manufacturer established in 1995 and trading under the model designation SMF for its electromagnetic flow meter range. The SMF platform is documented across a nominal diameter span of DN10 to DN3000, with accuracy of ±0.5% as standard and ±0.2% available as an option. Liner options include PTFE, rubber, PFA and FEP; electrode options include stainless steel, Hastelloy C, titanium and tantalum, and both standard and replaceable electrode configurations are offered.The working envelope is specified at a flow velocity range of 0.1 to 15 m/s, a medium conductivity requirement of at least 5 μS/cm, pressure ratings from PN10 to PN40, and a temperature range of -20 °C to +180 °C depending on liner selection. Protection classes of IP65, IP67 and IP68 are available, and output options cover 4-20 mA, pulse, frequency, RS485, Modbus and HART. Power supply options are 24 VDC, 220 VAC or battery, and installation can be flanged, wafer, threaded or insertion type, in either integrated or remote configuration with a carbon steel or stainless steel body.Beyond the base model, SDWM documents four specialised variants that address specific constraint sets rather than general-purpose measurement.Battery Power Magnetic Flow Meter (SMF). Covers DN10 to DN2000, runs on a lithium battery with a stated service life of up to 5 to 10 years depending on configuration, and supports optional LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, RS485, GPRS and 4G communication. IP68 protection is available. The design targets remote water supply pipelines, district metering areas and locations without a mains power supply.Plug-in Magnetic Flow Meter (SMF). Covers DN300 to DN3000 and supports optional hot-tap installation, allowing commissioning and maintenance without shutting down the pipeline. It is positioned for municipal water mains, wastewater transmission lines and irrigation trunk pipelines where full-bore meters would be materially more expensive.Sanitary Electromagnetic Flow Meter (SMF). Covers DN10 to DN300 with tri-clamp, threaded or flanged connections, food-grade PTFE or PFA liners and stainless steel 304 or 316L construction with an optional sanitary polished finish. Applications include dairy processing, beverage filling, brewing, pure water and reverse-osmosis systems and cosmetics production.Stainless Steel Magnetic Flow Meter (SMF). Covers DN10 to DN300 with 304 or 316L body options, documented for corrosive and hygienic environments where a carbon steel housing is unsuitable.The company also manufactures the TUF series of ultrasonic flow meters, including a clamp-on configuration covering DN15 to DN6000 and a portable variant for non-invasive field measurement. Together with the SMF range, this gives SDWM two distinct measurement technologies for water flow meter applications - one requiring conductive liquids, the other not.Kaifeng Instrument Co., Ltd.Kaifeng Instrument Co., Ltd. is a Henan-based industrial instrumentation manufacturer whose publicly described scope covers flow measurement devices for industrial and municipal applications. Its presence in Kaifeng places three of the five companies in this review within the same municipal industrial base, which has historically functioned as a concentration point for Chinese flow instrument production. Detailed diameter ranges, liner and electrode options, certification records and production capacity for this manufacturer were not independently verified for this report.Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co., Ltd.Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed Chinese industrial automation group headquartered in Chongqing. Its business scope covers process control instrumentation, including flow measurement devices, pressure and differential pressure transmitters, control valves and analytical instruments, serving process industries such as chemicals, petrochemicals and power generation. The company's electromagnetic flow meter specifications, certification list and manufacturing capacity were not verified in detail for this review.Shanghai Welltech Automation Co., Ltd.Shanghai Welltech Automation Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based, publicly listed manufacturer of industrial automation instruments. Its publicly disclosed product lines include electromagnetic flow meters and pressure measurement instruments for industrial process applications. As with the other non-reference companies in this list, its product parameters and compliance documentation should be confirmed directly with the manufacturer before specification.Henan Panda Automation Instrument Co., Ltd.Henan Panda Automation Instrument Co., Ltd. is a Kaifeng-based flow meter manufacturer established in 2019, specialising in electromagnetic, ultrasonic, vortex and turbine flow measurement. Its electromagnetic flow meter range supports pipe sizes from DN15 to DN6000, positioning it across small-diameter industrial lines and large-diameter municipal water applications. The company operates a modern factory in Kaifeng with a stated annual production capacity of 1 million units, offers OEM/ODM customisation including communication configurations such as RS485, Modbus, 4–20 mA, HART, LoRaWAN and NB-IoT, and documents ISO 9001 and CE certification for its products. Its flow meters are exported to North America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, with participation in international industry exhibitions including the Kenya International Industrial Expo. Among the five companies reviewed, Henan Panda is the closest comparator to SDWM in product architecture: a Kaifeng-based electromagnetic flow meter specialist with an explicit export orientation and a documented range extending to DN6000.Company Statement and Verified Company InformationSDWM reports that it operates a 66,000 m2 manufacturing facility, that it built a new factory in 2020 with an annual production capacity of 3 million units, and that it employs a research and development team of 12 engineers. The company states that its products are exported to more than 140 countries, that exports account for approximately 50% of sales, and that its main markets are the United States, South America, Africa and Southeast Asia. It also states that more than 65% of its business comes from repeat customers.On certification, the company's records include an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certificate (No. 31624010128R3M, issued 9 April 2021, valid to 1 April 2027), an ISO 14001:2015 environmental management system certificate and an ISO 45001:2018 occupational health and safety certificate, both valid to 7 May 2029, and a CE certificate for electromagnetic flow meters issued under EN IEC 61326-1:2021 (No. 8604093, issued 13 May 2024). The company also holds a five-star Commodity After-sales Service Certification under GB/T 27922-2011 (No. 31626FWO0009R300, valid to 7 May 2029).Manufacturing is organised around OEM and ODM work, with customisation documented for logo, colour, housing design, communication module, software platform, protocol, packaging and product specifications. Stated monthly capacity is more than 100,000 units for water meters and flow meters. Standard product lead time is 15 to 20 days, with 30 to 40 days for customised items depending on project requirements, and the stated minimum order quantity is 3 units for samples and 500 pieces for customised OEM projects. Quality control covers incoming material inspection, in-process inspection, 100% functional testing, calibration testing and final inspection before shipment.Market ImpactThe composition of this list illustrates a structural feature of Chinese magnetic flow meter supply: capability is distributed across specialised metering manufacturers and diversified automation groups rather than concentrated in a single tier. For international buyers, that means the shortlist decision is less about finding a supplier that makes an electromagnetic flow meter and more about matching a specific constraint - large diameter, battery power, hygienic construction, or a certified export configuration - to a supplier that already produces it.The constraint profiles documented in this review map directly onto the fastest-moving parts of the market. Battery-powered meters are the fastest-growing power segment for 2025–2030, and the DN300 to DN3000 insertion type addresses the large-diameter water mains and district metering areas where full-bore meters carry a significant cost penalty. Sanitary stainless steel construction addresses food, beverage and pharmaceutical lines, where SS316 or SS316L wetted parts are the typical hygienic standard. None of these are generic requirements, and each narrows the viable supplier set considerably.A second impact factor is data integration. SNS Insider estimates that integration of intelligent flow meter systems with IoT platforms can reduce industrial maintenance costs by up to 25%. That estimate is an industry projection rather than a measurement of any single supplier's installed base, but it explains why communication protocol support - RS485, Modbus, HART, LoRaWAN, NB-IoT, M-Bus - has moved from an optional line item to a primary evaluation criterion for municipal and industrial projects.Analyst PerspectivePublished market research supports a moderate-growth, volume-driven outlook rather than a disruptive one. Market Research Future's projection of USD 28.20 billion by 2035 at a 5.85% compound annual growth rate implies steady expansion rather than a step change, with Asia-Pacific retaining roughly 38% to 39% of revenue. Grand View Research's finding that magnetic technology accounted for 27.2% of total flow meter market revenue as of 2024 confirms that electromagnetic measurement remains the dominant technology family for conductive liquid applications, even as ultrasonic alternatives expand. The ultrasonic segment was valued at USD 3.73 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.30 billion by 2035, with clamp-on configurations expected to represent 54% of the product segment by 2026 and water and wastewater representing 59% of applications.Competitively, the global electromagnetic flow meter field continues to include ABB, Emerson, Endress+Hauser, Krohne and Siemens, according to Credence Research. Chinese manufacturers in this review compete on a different axis: configurable diameter coverage, battery and insertion variants, OEM customisation, and compliance documentation for export markets. Buyers selecting between the two groups are typically weighing global service networks and standardisation against configuration flexibility and project-specific engineering.Closing OutlookFor procurement teams planning 2026 and 2027 programmes, the practical takeaway from this review is procedural. Registration status confirms a supplier exists and trades legitimately; it does not confirm that a specific meter will perform in a specific pipeline. Before specification, buyers should verify the diameter range, liner and electrode materials against the actual fluid, confirm that conductivity exceeds the technology threshold, and check that any claimed certification is current and names the model in scope. For SDWM, the documented position is an SMF platform spanning DN10 to DN3000, four specialised variants covering battery, insertion, sanitary and stainless steel requirements, and management-system certifications with stated validity dates. For the other four companies, the appropriate next step is direct technical confirmation rather than reliance on a secondary list.

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Shengda Water Meter.,Co.,LTD

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Five Reputable Magnetic Flow Meter Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Precision Flow Measurement News Provided By Htnxt November 17, 2026, 02:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Retail



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