MENAFN - The Conversation) Bell Canada's AI Fabric data centre near Regina, Sask., has been touted as the “single largest private-sector capital investment” in Canadian history.

Bell Canada says the project will use energy responsibly“without competing for local power resources.” But local residents have expressed concerns about the project's potential water and electricity use.

The data centre will require up to 1.2 gigawatts of electricity once fully operational, with 300 megawatts (MW) coming from the provincial power grid and 900 MWs from a dedicated, onsite bring-your-own-power scheme.

The provincial Crown electric utility, SaskPower, currently has a mixed power generation portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, coal and natural gas. Most of its capacity comes from fossil fuels despite Saskatchewan having some of the country's strongest wind and solar resources.

Bell Canada says the facility will use a sealed, closed-loop water-cooling system paired with an air-cooled heat-rejection system. This system would not be connected to groundwater or the municipal water supply.

However, that only accounts for the water used to operate the data centre itself. It does not include the water used by the electricity grid that provides power for the data centre.

My dissertation research is focused on integrated water resource management in the Prairie Pothole region with a geographic focus on the Assiniboine River basin where this new data centre is located.

Cooling data centres and power plants

Dry cooling systems can expel heat; however, they require large fans and radiators to move heat into the environment and generally use more power.

Wet cooling systems take advantage of water's high latent heat of vaporization, much like our bodies do with sweating, to expel heat into the environment. Therefore, a reliable water source is required to continuously move water and the waste heat into the environment, much like how we need to drink water after sweating.

Most electricity generation today remains highly water-intensive. According to SaskPower's 2025-26 annual report, around 25 per cent of Saskatchewan's power generation capacity comes from coal-fired plants. If the grid allocates 300 MW of power to Bell Canada's data centre, cooling water will still need to be used elsewhere, far from the data centre.

Saskatchewan's current coal-powered plants use a combination of dry and wet cooling technologies. If built, small modular reactors located along the Rafferty Reservoir would require similar cooling techniques to operate.

Read more: Are small nuclear reactors the solution to Canada's net-zero ambitions?

The provincial government has announced plans to refurbish and extend the life of three coal-fired power plants in southern Saskatchewan: Poplar River, Shand and Boundary Dam. Coal is planned as a bridge power source until planned nuclear reactors come online.

Data centres might employ closed-loop cooling systems that reduce onsite water demand. However, that's only one half of the water-accounting equation. To get a complete picture of their water use, data centres must factor in both onsite water use and the water used elsewhere to generate the power they need.

Given the distance between Saskatchewan's southern coal plants and the data centre near Regina, water demand will likely shift from one place to another. The total water withdrawn from the ecosystem may increase far from where the data centre is located.

Using natural gas to power data centres

If Saskatchewan follows Alberta's path and uses natural gas to power data centres, it will take water to drill for, extract, process and deliver natural gas to customers. Saskatchewan has relatively little natural gas production. That means much of the natural gas will likely be imported from Alberta gas fields.

The province can experience large seasonal swings in precipitation and temperatures. The amount of water entering supply reservoirs in the Assiniboine River basin can change on an annual basis.

Yet, demand for water from industry, power generation, agriculture and municipalities isn't always able to adapt to seasonal changes in river flows. Carefully managing water supplies will be an ongoing challenge in the region to settle this water balance discrepancy.

More research will be needed to better understand changing flow-generating mechanisms in the region. In the Prairies, these mechanisms can include how water enters soils during the spring snowmelt or how wetlands fill up and subsequently spill into neighbouring streams.

Authorities will need to consider the cumulative effects of increased water demand in the area, especially during prolonged droughts, to ensure they conserve finite water resources.