MENAFN - The Conversation) Medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, which contain semaglutide - a GLP‐1 receptor agonist that helps regulate blood sugar, appetite and body weight - have become household names and important pillars in obesity management for the medical profession.

Research has shown GLP-1 medications reduce body weight by an average of 15 per cent when used weekly for 68 weeks and combined with lifestyle interventions. This is because semaglutide acts on the brain to increase the feeling of fullness and to decrease appetite.

These medications don't work the same way for everyone, however. Our multidisciplinary research team at the University of Alberta is working to improve obesity care for people of all ages and to understand why some people respond better to semaglutide than others, and how their weight loss can be maintained over time.

We are investigating the role of energy metabolism as a potentially important piece in a complex puzzle.

The challenge of metabolic adaptation

Research has shown semaglutide medications to improve quality of life, blood markers such as sugar or cholesterol, strength and overall health. Weight loss is only one measure of how well they work.

We are exploring whether people's responses to these medications could lie in individual factors such as genetics, metabolism, body composition, lifestyle, microbiota, associated diseases, age and sex.

Energy metabolism may also be an important piece of this puzzle. This is a measure of the total calories consumed (in) and the total calories burned (out). We burn calories all the time: for vital processes like breathing and thinking, physical activities like going to the gym and the everyday act of digesting food.

When we lose weight, our bodies naturally need less energy. But sometimes, the body goes into an extra“energy-saving mode,” burning even fewer calories than we would expect. This is called metabolic adaptation, or adaptive thermogenesis.

Think of it like a light bulb that automatically dims to save electricity. This is one reason why losing weight can become more difficult over time, sometimes leading to a weight-loss plateau.

Emerging areas of research

Changes in body weight and composition (the amount of fat and fat-free mass in our bodies) play an important role in energy metabolism. Both fat and fat-free mass use energy, even when we are resting. As we lose these tissues, our bodies naturally burn fewer calories.

Researchers are still trying to understand whether weight-loss medications influence these processes differently. If we can understand how our bodies use energy during and after weight loss, this could help us develop better strategies for maintaining weight loss over the long term.

We published a recent review of studies investigating the effects of GLP-1 therapies on energy utilization. We found a few studies exploring how semaglutide affects resting energy use, with findings that were neutral or inconclusive.

The question of how semaglutide impacts energy use is an emerging area of study, and remains an open question for exploration.

Personalized approaches to obesity

At the University of Alberta, we have a gold-standard method to measure energy utilization called a whole-room indirect calorimeter. This is a rare research facility and is similar to a hotel suite that can precisely measure each component of energy use. This room can isolate the effects of changes in someone's calorie burning at rest, after eating and during exercise.

We are currently recruiting research participants with blood sugar regulation issues, such as insulin resistance or diabetes, who are about to start semaglutide treatment. We will follow their weight loss journey over six months to investigate changes in body weight and composition, and energy utilization using sophisticated approaches.

Understanding how semaglutide influences energy use and body composition, and how these changes interact, could be an important step toward explaining why individuals respond differently to weight-loss treatment.

This will allow us to contribute to more personalized approaches to obesity and Type 2 diabetes management in the future. Having a better understanding of how energy use changes with semaglutide-induced weight loss will also help us to better anticipate potential non-responders (people who do not lose weight) and offer alternative treatments sooner in their health journey.

Lifestyle changes for success

Importantly, current evidence suggests that if you are taking semaglutide or considering starting treatment, you should make a few lifestyle changes.

These include improving your nutrition by increasing protein intake and prioritizing fresh foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins like fish and poultry, nuts and seeds.

It's important to eat small portions at consistent times throughout the day, avoid skipping meals, pay attention to your hunger and fullness cues and choose water as your beverage of choice. It's also recommended to engage in resistance exercise to support muscle and bone health and achieve the best results.

These strategies may help limit reductions in energy use as the weight comes off.