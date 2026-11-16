MENAFN - The Conversation) If you're like me, when you pick up a compass you can't help but spin it this way and that, to see if you can trick it. It's hard to resist experimenting with a spooky force we can't see or feel ourselves. Yet it always turns the compass needle back towards north.

Even in today's high-tech world, compasses are useful navigation tools. A compass works without power, unlike GPS, and in any weather and lighting conditions, as opposed to navigation using the Sun, stars or landmarks. If you know which way north is, you can determine any direction.

Like all cool phenomena, the explanation of how a compass works is not magic – it's physics. And people have been making use of this particular aspect of physics for more than 2,000 years.

A lodestone spoon

The earliest versions of the compass were developed in ancient China. They were spoon-shaped and made of lodestones, pieces of the naturally magnetic mineral magnetite.

When allowed to rotate freely, the spoon handle would align itself with a particular direction (north–south). This was used to organise and harmonise environments, as part of a practice you might know as feng shui.

At the time, it was known that some materials were naturally magnetic – able to attract one another. However, it wasn't clear exactly what was causing a compass to align itself north–south until 1600, when English physicist William Gilbert deduced that Earth itself acted as a giant magnet.

An invisible field

Like all magnets, Earth generates a magnetic field – an invisible region within which its magnetic forces act.

Electricity and magnetism are closely connected. Together, they form one of the fundamental interactions in physics: electromagnetism. Magnetic fields can be created by electric currents, which are the movements of charged particles; a changing magnetic field can also induce an electrical current.

Our planet spins around an axis once roughly every 24 hours, which is why we have a night and day cycle. The end points of this axis are the North Pole and the South Pole.

Beneath Earth's surface, in the outer core, electrically conducting liquid metals circulate in convective currents. This movement generates electrical currents. Paired with Earth's rotation around its axis, these currents maintain a global-scale magnetic field. It extends out into space like a giant, invisible bubble, known as the magnetosphere.

And it's this global-scale magnetic field that allows a compass to work.

In modern compasses, a magnetised metal needle has replaced the lodestone spoon. That needle is mounted on a low-friction pivot so it has minimal resistance to the effects of external magnetic fields.

As a result, unless there's a magnet directly nearby, the needle will align itself with Earth's magnetic north–south direction.

If you've ever found that a compass needle didn't perfectly align with north–south, it might be because it detected a localised magnetic field. Electrical devices such as your phone produce weak magnetic fields. These can affect a compass, causing it to deviate from Earth's magnetic field.

Which way does a compass really point?

All magnets have two opposite points – a“north” pole and a“south” pole. If you have two magnets, opposite poles (north–south) will pull towards each other, while the same poles (south–south or north–north) will push away.

The next bit will seem a little confusing, but it's key to understand why compasses point towards the geographic north.

Because opposites attract, the“north” arrow on a compass points towards the“south” pole of Earth's global-scale magnetic field – the area where field lines point down into Earth's surface. Despite it having a magnetic polarity of“south”, we call this spot the north magnetic pole because it's located close to the geographic North Pole in the Arctic.

Earth also has a magnetic south pole, and you guessed it – it's located near the South Pole in Antarctica, while being the“north” counterpart of Earth's magnetic field.

Useful in more ways than one

The magnetic poles don't align perfectly with the poles of Earth's rotational axis. The reason for this is that Earth's magnetic field is dynamic. The ever-changing motion of liquid metal in Earth's outer core means the global magnetic field changes, too.

In fact, the magnetic north and south poles slowly change their locations, and the entire magnetic field has even flipped its polarity in the past, making the two switch places.

Earth's magnetic field also acts as a protective barrier from space weather generated by our Sun: there's a constant stream of charged particles coming our way, known as solar wind. The global magnetic field helps to shield Earth and our atmosphere.

Mars, by contrast, no longer has a strong global-scale magnetic field to act as a protective shield. Interactions with solar wind have, over time, contributed to the loss of much of Mars' atmosphere.

So, the same invisible magnetic field that turns a compass needle also plays a much bigger role in helping to keep Earth our home.