MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President made the statement in his evening address on the 1,727th day of the war, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said that HUR had presented a briefing at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff regarding Russia's plans to expand its production of ballistic and cruise missiles.

He stressed that the planned production volumes were clearly not intended for peaceful purposes.

The President also warned that Russia was receiving increasing numbers of ballistic missiles from North Korea, amounting to dozens every month.

According to Zelensky, this poses a serious threat not only to Ukraine but also to the wider region. He noted that North Korea was using its involvement in the war to improve the effectiveness of its own ballistic weapons, creating additional security challenges for countries in the region surrounding the Korean Peninsula.

He added that this also represented a threat to Europe and emphasized the need for Ukraine to receive sufficient capabilities to maintain parity with Russia and respond to its missile threat on equal terms.

Zelensky noted that European countries possessed missiles capable of delivering highly effective strikes.

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He said that Ukraine was discussing with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy the need for more appropriate military supplies to counter Russian aggression, which is supported by its ally in Pyongyang. He described reciprocal responses as entirely justified.

The President also called for renewed discussions on destroying Russian ballistic missile launchers. He stressed that Western countries already possessed the necessary technology and that Ukraine should receive these capabilities to help bring Russia to peace more quickly and provide stronger security guarantees.

As previously reported, on October 29 and during the night of October 30, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system launcher in Russia's Kursk region, as well as ammunition and logistics depots and Russian military repair units.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine