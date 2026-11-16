MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reported the attack on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the regional administration, Russian forces used a Shahed-238-type drone in the attack.

Power restoration work is ongoing.

Zelensky Urges Ukrainians to heed air raid alerts, says Russia prepares new attack

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 16, Russian forces attacked port infrastructure and an industrial facility in Mykolaiv using so-called "Banderol" missiles. One person was killed and two others were injured.