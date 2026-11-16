Russian Attack Cuts Power To 76 Settlements In Mykolaiv Region
According to the regional administration, Russian forces used a Shahed-238-type drone in the attack.
Power restoration work is ongoing.Read also: Zelensky Urges Ukrainians to heed air raid alerts, says Russia prepares new attack
As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 16, Russian forces attacked port infrastructure and an industrial facility in Mykolaiv using so-called "Banderol" missiles. One person was killed and two others were injured.
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