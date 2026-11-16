MENAFN - UkrinForm) Cherkasyoblenergo, the regional electricity distribution company, reported the outages on Facebook, Ukrinform.

The company said that Russian forces continued targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and that the latest attack had caused power outages among consumers in the Uman district.

As a result, scheduled hourly power outage timetables have been temporarily suspended in the affected area.

Russian attack cuts power to 76 settlements in Mykolaiv region

The company assured residents that energy workers were carrying out all necessary repairs to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian attack in the Mykolaiv region left 76 settlements in the Pervomaiskyi district without electricity.