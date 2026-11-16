Emergency Power Outages Introduced In Uman District Following Russian Attack
The company said that Russian forces continued targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and that the latest attack had caused power outages among consumers in the Uman district.
As a result, scheduled hourly power outage timetables have been temporarily suspended in the affected area.Read also: Russian attack cuts power to 76 settlements in Mykolaiv region
The company assured residents that energy workers were carrying out all necessary repairs to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible.
As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian attack in the Mykolaiv region left 76 settlements in the Pervomaiskyi district without electricity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment