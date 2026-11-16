MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Kryvosheienko, Head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported the attack on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the drone struck a private house while its residents, including two children, were inside. The children are in satisfactory condition and were unharmed.

The attack shattered the house's windows and damaged its roof and a wall.

Efforts to deal with the consequences of the attack are ongoing.

Drone attack: Fire extinguished in courtyard of Kyiv apartment building

As Ukrinform previously reported, between the morning of November 15 and the morning of November 16, Russian forces launched nearly 60 strikes against 30 settlements across 17 territorial communities in the Sumy region. Ten people, including two children, were injured.