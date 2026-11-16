Russian Drone Strikes Residential Area In Sumy, Two People Injured
According to him, the drone struck a private house while its residents, including two children, were inside. The children are in satisfactory condition and were unharmed.
The attack shattered the house's windows and damaged its roof and a wall.
Efforts to deal with the consequences of the attack are ongoing.Read also: Drone attack: Fire extinguished in courtyard of Kyiv apartment building
As Ukrinform previously reported, between the morning of November 15 and the morning of November 16, Russian forces launched nearly 60 strikes against 30 settlements across 17 territorial communities in the Sumy region. Ten people, including two children, were injured.
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