MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on November 16, 2026, published on Facebook.

“Since the beginning of the day, a total of 133 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy carried out one missile strike and 57 airstrikes, dropping 165 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,262 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,803 shelling attacks against settlements and our troops' positions,” the report stated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. Russian forces carried out one airstrike, dropped two guided aerial bombs, and shelled Ukrainian military positions and settlements 16 times. One of the attacks involved a multiple-launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions twice in the direction of the settlement of Okhrimivka.

Zelensky urges Ukrainians to heed air raid alerts, says Russia prepares new attack

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled four attempts by Russian troops to advance near Zarichne and toward the settlement of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped three attempts by Russian troops to advance toward Ozerne and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces launched one attack in the direction of Popasne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four Russian assaults in the area of Kostiantynivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 13 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Toretske, Vilne, Dobropillia, Svitle, and Molodetske, as well as toward Kucheriv Yar, Hruzke, Myrne, and Serhiivka. One Russian assault is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 54 Russian soldiers were killed and 14 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces also destroyed six vehicles, five pieces of specialized equipment, two drone control posts, and 39 enemy shelters. In addition, eight vehicles, two artillery guns, one piece of specialized equipment, four drone control posts, 96 enemy shelters, and one fuel and lubricants depot were damaged. A total of 332 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, no Russian assault operations were recorded.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled five Russian attacks toward the settlements of Ternuvate, Dolynka, and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

There have been no significant changes in the situation in other sectors.

As previously reported, the European Commission allocated €1.71 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Support Loan programme, which has a total volume of €90 billion.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine