MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Embassy of Ukraine in the United States announced this, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia treats Ukrainian prisoners with extreme cruelty," said Ukraine's Chargé d'Affaires in the United States, Denys Sienik, during the event. " Those held in captivity face systematic violations of their rights, and many families are left without answers about the fate of their loved ones. We must not allow these people to be forgotten."

The empty chairs symbolize people who cannot be present because they have been imprisoned, persecuted, forcibly disappeared or killed as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine. Each chair bears the name of a specific person deprived of their freedom.

Ukrainians in Kuwait join Empty Chairs campaign

As Ukrinform reported, the Empty Chairs action was held at Independence Square in Kyiv in support of imprisoned and missing journalists, writers, cultural figures and human rights defenders.

Photos provided by the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States