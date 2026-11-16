MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the final, Ukraine's Elina Svitolina lost to Mirra Andreeva, competing as a neutral athlete, 5–7, 3–6, Ukrinform reports.

Svitolina reached the WTA Finals championship match for the third time. She won the title in 2018 and reached the final again in 2019.

Following the tournament in Indian Wells, Svitolina will remain No. 6 in the world rankings.

Russia barred from IIHF World Junior Championship

It is also worth noting that Svitolina finishes the season in the top 10 for the fifth time in her career and for the first time since 2020, when she ranked fifth.