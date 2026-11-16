Elina Svitolina Finishes As Runner-Up At 2026 WTA Finals
Svitolina reached the WTA Finals championship match for the third time. She won the title in 2018 and reached the final again in 2019.
Following the tournament in Indian Wells, Svitolina will remain No. 6 in the world rankings.Read also: Russia barred from IIHF World Junior Championship
It is also worth noting that Svitolina finishes the season in the top 10 for the fifth time in her career and for the first time since 2020, when she ranked fifth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment