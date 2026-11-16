Russia Redeploys Strategic Bombers To Protect Them From Attacks Ukrainian Air Force
According to Ihnat, Russia will not give up using strategic bombers as long as it has missiles, including Kh-101 cruise missiles capable of striking targets at long distances.
"As long as they have bombs and long-range missiles, I mean Kh-101s, which they use, of course, they are not going to retire these aircraft," he said.Read also: Russia preparing new attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Air Force spox
Ihnat noted that Russia had also redeployed its strategic bombers following a Security Service of Ukraine operation in which Russian military aircraft were hit. Such movements could help Russia avoid losing aircraft, but did not mean it would stop using its strategic aviation.
The spokesperson also noted that Russian strategic bombers could fly to the European part of Russia within half a day and prepare for another strike from there.
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