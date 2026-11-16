MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said this in a televised interview, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to Ihnat, Russia will not give up using strategic bombers as long as it has missiles, including Kh-101 cruise missiles capable of striking targets at long distances.

"As long as they have bombs and long-range missiles, I mean Kh-101s, which they use, of course, they are not going to retire these aircraft," he said.

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Ihnat noted that Russia had also redeployed its strategic bombers following a Security Service of Ukraine operation in which Russian military aircraft were hit. Such movements could help Russia avoid losing aircraft, but did not mean it would stop using its strategic aviation.

The spokesperson also noted that Russian strategic bombers could fly to the European part of Russia within half a day and prepare for another strike from there.