MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the figures were published by the State Customs Service.

Compared with October 2025, the value of duty exemptions increased by UAH 10.5 billion, or 36.9%, from UAH 28.4 billion a year earlier.

The largest share of exemptions was related to imports of defense goods, amounting to UAH 22.6 billion, or 57.9% of the total. Exemptions on excisable goods, specifically tobacco imported for the manufacture of tobacco products in Ukraine, totaled UAH 5.9 billion (15.2%), while exemptions on goods used to restore and repair energy infrastructure came to UAH 5.1 billion (13.1%).

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Another UAH 3.6 billion (9.3%) came from import duty exemptions under free trade agreements, while UAH 1.8 billion (4.5%) reflected other exemptions provided for by law.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, duty exemptions granted during customs clearance of imported goods totaled UAH 37.1 billion in September 2026.