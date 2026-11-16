Russia's Non-Oil, Non-Energy Exports Rise 7% To $123 Billion
Moscow, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- Russia's non-oil and non-energy exports have increased by 7% since the beginning of this year, reaching $123 billion, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Monday.
In a press statement, the ministry said the increase reflected growth in exports of industrial and agricultural products, despite challenges facing Russian producers in international markets.
Russia aims to restore its non-oil and non-energy exports to their record level of around $200 billion within the next three years, the ministry added.
//Petra// AF
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