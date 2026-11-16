MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- The League of Arab States and the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP) launched the "Arab Declaration for Tolerance and Peace" on Monday during a conference hosted by the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo to mark the International Day for Tolerance.

The declaration aims to promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence, counter extremism, discrimination, and hate speech, and foster a culture of peace across Arab societies.

It outlines a framework of commitments and measures to strengthen the role of official religious institutions in instilling values of tolerance, peace, and human fraternity among youth while rejecting hatred, racism, and violence. The document also calls for updating national legislation to combat hate crimes, extremism, and terrorism and empowering national parliaments to adopt peaceful mediation mechanisms for resolving social conflicts and condemning incitement.

Under the declaration, member states are urged to form parliamentary working groups and standing committees to advance interfaith dialogue, coordinate between religious bodies and civil society, and ensure school curricula are free from extremist, racist, or sectarian incitement while integrating human rights and coexistence principles into educational programs.

The text further emphasizes directing scientific research toward examining the root causes of ethnic and sectarian conflicts, expanding cultural and artistic exchange across the Arab world, and leveraging media platforms to counter hate speech. It specifically stresses combating the misuse of digital technology and artificial intelligence to defame religions or spread hatred, alongside engaging civil society, women, and youth through public-private partnerships.

Arab League Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Social Affairs Sector Ambassador Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa stated that fostering a culture of tolerance and dialogue is essential for mutual understanding, respect for diversity, and sustainable development.

He stressed, however, that tolerance does not mean relinquishing legitimate rights or tolerating occupation and aggression, adding that lasting peace requires justice, adherence to international law, the protection of Palestinian rights, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

GCTP President Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan noted that the declaration reflects Arab nations' commitment to global peace efforts, adding that drafting the document took four years of coordination to achieve a unified Arab consensus.

The launch implements Arab League Ministerial Council Resolution No. 9301, adopted on September 7, 2026, which ratified the declaration and urged member states to execute its provisions in coordination with the General Secretariat.

//Petra// AF