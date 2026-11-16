MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 16 (Petra) – Major US stock indexes fell sharply on Monday, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil dropped $3 to $85.60 a barrel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 800 points, or 1.53%, during the day's trading.

The Nasdaq Composite fell more than 660 points, or 2.56%, while the S&P 500 dropped around 150 points, or 2.02%.

//Petra// AF