MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.5% in January-October 2026, accelerating by 0.3 percentage points compared to the first nine months of the year, the country's Ministry of National Economy reported.

According to the ministry, the non-resource sector remained the main contributor to economic growth, expanding by 5.6% in the first ten months of the year. Trend 's calculations based on official figures show that its growth rate accelerated by 0.2 percentage points compared to January-September 2026.

Industrial production increased by 3.5%, while growth in the manufacturing sector accelerated from 8.6% in January-September to 9.3% in January-October, the ministry says.

The highest percentage growth rates in the manufacturing sector were recorded in pharmaceuticals, where output surged by 50.9%, followed by finished metal products at 30.4% and machinery at 22.2%. Strong increases were also registered in chemicals, rubber and plastic products, food production, and building materials, with output rising by 21.9%, 18.1%, 13%, and 5.4%, respectively.

Other key sectors also maintained positive momentum. Construction grew by 13.1%, transport and warehousing by 7.5%, trade by 6.2%, agriculture by 5.2%, and communications by 4.9%.

Notably, Kazakhstan has been pursuing economic diversification to reduce its dependence on oil and gas extraction and strengthen the role of manufacturing, agriculture, transport, construction and other non-resource activities. According to the country's Ministry of National Economy, the share of oil and gas extraction in GDP declined from 16.5% in 2010 to 8.1% in 2024, while manufacturing's contribution increased from 11.3% to 12.4%. The government has placed particular emphasis on developing higher-value production, processing domestic raw materials and expanding industries such as machinery, metallurgy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and food processing.

Investment attraction remains a key instrument of this strategy. Kazakhstan's industrial development plans for 2025-2029 envisage attracting $400 billion in investment across the economy, with a focus on expanding production capacity and developing non-resource industries. The government is also seeking to increase the participation of private businesses in industrial projects and strengthen the role of domestic manufacturers in supply chains. Despite these efforts, reducing dependence on commodity exports and expanding the range of competitive non-resource products remain important priorities for the country's economic policy.