MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The number of people employed in Kyrgyzstan's industrial sector reached 150,700 in 2025, representing an increase of 5.9% compared to the previous year and 17.1% compared to 2021.

These figures were calculated by Trend based on statistics published by the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Based on these growth rates, industrial employment stood at about 142,300 people in 2024 and around 128,700 in 2021. This implies that roughly 8,400 jobs were added in the sector in 2025 alone and about 22,000 jobs over the period since 2021.

Accompanying employment growth, the average monthly nominal accrued salary of employees in the industrial sector amounted to 53,400 soms (approximately $611) in 2025. The steady increase in both employment and wages underlines the sector's growing importance as a major source of job creation and income generation in the country.

The physical volume of industrial production rose by 10.6% in 2025, outpacing employment growth of 5.9%. This suggests that output per employee increased by roughly 4.4% in physical terms during the reporting period. In current prices, total industrial output of 819.6 billion soms (approximately $9.37 billion) corresponds to around 5.4 million soms (approximately $61,750) per employee, pointing to positive trends in overall labor productivity across the country's manufacturing and extraction enterprises.