Tanker Attacked Off Coast Of Oman
This was reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
According to the agency, the incident occurred 7 nautical miles north of the city of Khasab, Oman. According to information received from a third party, the tanker, which was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, came under attack and lost propulsion. As a result of the incident, a fire broke out in the engine room.
UKMTO clarified that all crew members are safe.
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