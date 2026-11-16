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Industrial Oxygen Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Industrial Oxygen Market Industry Prospects Improve with Increasing Worldwide Demand

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The industrial oxygen market has witnessed remarkable growth lately, driven by expanding industrial activities and rising demand across various sectors. As industries increasingly rely on oxygen for manufacturing and processing, this market is poised for robust expansion in the coming years. Let's delve into the market size, growth factors, key regions, and what the future holds for industrial oxygen.

Industrial Oxygen Market Size and Expected Growth Trajectory from 2026 to 2030

The industrial oxygen market has experienced rapid growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $68.69 billion in 2025 to $75.67 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. This past growth is largely attributed to the expansion of steel production and metal fabrication, increased demand from chemical manufacturing, growth in wastewater treatment, rising glass production activities, and the widening network of industrial gas distribution. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trend, reaching $109.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7%. Key factors driving this forecasted growth include the growing use of oxygen-intensive manufacturing methods, rising adoption of cleaner combustion technologies, expansion of hydrogen and electrolyzer projects, substantial investments in semiconductor and electronics production, and the increasing use of decentralized oxygen generation systems. Important trends during this period will also feature wider adoption of on-site oxygen generation, higher demand for ultra-pure industrial oxygen, expansion of bulk oxygen supply, improvements in cryogenic oxygen production efficiency, and enhanced integration of oxygen recovery and recycling.

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Understanding Industrial Oxygen and Its Applications

Industrial oxygen is oxygen produced and delivered at specific purity levels tailored for various industrial uses. It plays a critical role in applications such as metal cutting and welding, steelmaking, chemical production, wastewater treatment, glass manufacturing, and other processes where oxygen is necessary for combustion, oxidation, or to boost process efficiency. Its versatility and essential role make it a vital component in numerous manufacturing and treatment operations.

How Rising Steel Production Fuels Industrial Oxygen Market Growth

A significant driver of industrial oxygen demand is the increasing production of steel. Steel manufacturing involves oxygen-intensive refining and processing techniques to transform iron ore or recycled scrap into crude and finished steel. The surge in steel output is mainly due to expanding construction activities, which require large amounts of steel for infrastructure development. This growing steel production elevates the need for industrial oxygen, as oxygen is crucial for improving combustion efficiency, removing impurities, and enhancing productivity in steelmaking. For example, in August 2026, the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported that U.S. raw steel production reached about 90 million net tons in 2025, marking a 3% increase from 88 million net tons in 2024. This rise in steel manufacturing clearly supports the upward trend in industrial oxygen demand.

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Key Regions Leading the Industrial Oxygen Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for industrial oxygen and is expected to maintain the fastest growth pace through the forecast period. The industrial oxygen market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The strong industrial base and expanding manufacturing sectors in Asia-Pacific contribute to its dominant position and rapid growth potential.

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Industrial Oxygen Market Industry Prospects Improve with Increasing Worldwide Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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