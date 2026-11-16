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Industrial Grade Ammonium Nitrate Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Nitrate Market Expected to Surpass $6.45 Billion by 2030

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The industrial grade ammonium nitrate market has seen significant development in recent years, driven by expanding industrial activities worldwide. As various sectors continue to grow and demand efficient blasting and oxidizing agents, this market is set for further robust expansion. Let's explore the market size, key growth factors, regional insights, and future trends shaping this industry.

Steady Growth in Industrial Grade Ammonium Nitrate Market Size

The market for industrial grade ammonium nitrate has expanded strongly, with its value expected to rise from $4.72 billion in 2025 to $5.04 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This solid growth during the past years can be linked to increasing mining and quarrying operations, the rise in infrastructure construction projects, growing demand for industrial blasting materials, greater tunneling activities, and higher consumption of ammonium nitrate-based explosives.

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Future Market Expansion Forecasts for Industrial Grade Ammonium Nitrate

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $6.45 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%. This upward trend is expected due to the development of large-scale mining operations, more investments in infrastructure, the growing need for efficient blasting methods, expansion in underground and tunneling construction, and wider adoption of advanced explosive formulations. Key emerging trends in this period include greater use of low-emission ammonium nitrate production techniques, enhanced industrial process automation, automated mining and quarrying operations, improved control over product purity and formulation, and innovations in safer ammonium nitrate handling systems.

Understanding Industrial Grade Ammonium Nitrate and Its Applications

Industrial grade ammonium nitrate is produced to meet specific standards required for various industrial uses. It primarily functions as an oxidizer in industrial processes and blasting applications. Its physical characteristics, level of purity, and formulation are carefully adjusted to suit the intended industrial purpose, while also adhering to relevant safety and regulatory guidelines.

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Mining and Quarrying Activities as Primary Market Drivers

The industrial grade ammonium nitrate market is greatly influenced by the expansion of mining and quarrying activities. These processes involve extracting minerals, metals, stone, sand, gravel, and other natural resources for industrial, construction, and manufacturing uses. Increased demand for these raw materials drives more extensive mining and quarrying operations. Industrial grade ammonium nitrate plays a vital role in these activities as a key ingredient in blasting explosives, enabling efficient rock fragmentation and mineral extraction. For example, in May 2026, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 13% increase in the estimated value of metal production, climbing from $33.6 billion in 2024 to $38.1 billion in 2025, highlighting the sector's expansion and its impact on ammonium nitrate demand.

Regional Market Overview for Industrial Grade Ammonium Nitrate

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the industrial grade ammonium nitrate market. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Global Industrial Grade Ammonium Nitrate Market Expected to Surpass $6.45 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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