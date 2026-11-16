CTSI-Global logo.

CTSI-Global Chennai turf cricket players strike a pose.

CTSI-Global Chennai badminton players rally around their teammates.

Dozens of players across five activities keep this logistics team moving in sync.

- Raj Kumar, Freight Bill Auditor

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At the CTSI-Global office in Chennai, teamwork extends well beyond the workday. Since 2019, the supply chain management employees have gathered for sporting events designed to bring colleagues together face to face.

What began as a way to connect has grown into an annual tradition, with nearly 100 employees participating across several sports and games in a given year. This year's events included badminton, carrom ball, chess, open cricket, and turf cricket, with plans to add football and basketball in 2027.

With the popularisation of remote work since 2020, making connections with coworkers can sometimes be difficult. These tournaments give colleagues an opportunity to collaborate in a playful setting while celebrating shared interests. These activities "give us a chance to connect with colleagues, build stronger relationships, enjoy some friendly competition, and maintain a healthy balance between work and life," said Sivabharathi Vairavanathan, Team Lead – Business Analyst, who plays badminton and cricket.

"Participating in sports means more to me than simply staying active or competing. It is something that challenges me physically and mentally while also bringing me joy and meaningful experiences. Being part of a team means supporting others, celebrating their successes, and learning how to handle both victories and setbacks together," said Emayavaramban Ravanan, Manager for Parcel and Rate Loading Team, who plays turf cricket and badminton.

For some team members, the tournament series reflects a long-standing personal connection to the sport. Ajay Kalyanaraj and Manish Rajagopalan bring firsthand experience and enthusiasm to cricket. Kalyanaraj was a university team player, while Rajagopalan competed on the international stage as part of the Tamil Nadu team.

"Cricket has always been an important part of my life journey from childhood to now at CTSI-Global," said Ajay Kalyanaraj, Senior Business Analyst. "So far, we have proudly represented CTSI-Global in Chennai corporate cricket tournaments and achieved five notable results including two winner's titles, two runner-up finishes, and a fourth-place finish. These achievements have been a great source of pride for me and our team, reflecting our teamwork, dedication, and competitive spirit."

"It has been a fantastic time for me over the last 10 years I have been managing the operations in India," said Manish Rajagopalan, VP - Operations, South Asia. "They have their personal commitments and whatnot, so once in a while they are able to relax by playing these sports activities. They are seeing their colleagues, in person, having a fun time."

"While I enjoy playing, I find the most satisfaction in organising these events, because they give colleagues a chance to step away from routine, build connections, showcase their talents, and enjoy a healthy spirit of competition," said Yuvaraj Mohanarangan, Business Analyst and Team Manager. Mohanarangan organises badminton, carrom ball, chess, and turf cricket.

"Securing 1st place in both Badminton Doubles and the Chess Championship was exciting, but the real reward was the friendly competition and fun shared with my colleagues. The encouragement and mutual respect across every match reflect the incredible culture we share here," said Raj Kumar, Freight Bill Auditor.

About CTSI-Global: CTSI-Global leads the way as a logistics solutions and technology provider for global businesses. CTSI-Global provides freight audit and payment, parcel spend management, Honeybee TMS, consulting, and supply chain intelligence solutions. Founded in Memphis in 1957, CTSI-Global has global offices in the US, APAC, and EMEA and processes $32 billion in transportation spend annually.

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CTSI-Global Chennai Builds Team Spirit Via Sports Tournaments News Provided By CTSI-Global November 17, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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