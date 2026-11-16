The Expert Record: The Standard for Expert Witnesses Using AI by Bill Hartzer

The Expert Record, by Bill Hartzer, is published by Hartzer Press with a companion website that continually documents court matters involving AI

- Bill HartzerKAUFMAN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hartzer Press has published The Expert Record: The Standard for Expert Witnesses Using AI, by Bill Hartzer, a testifying expert with more than 25 years of experience. The book sets out an eight-clause professional standard for expert witnesses who use artificial intelligence (AI), and it gives attorneys a framework for vetting an expert's AI use before retention, disclosure, and cross-examination.Why It Matters to AttorneysAn expert's AI use is now a discovery issue and a credibility issue. In Conservation Law Foundation v. Shell Oil Co., a federal magistrate judge in Connecticut ordered production of the AI prompts a plaintiff's expert used; that order is stayed while an objection is pending. In Gillespie v. Superior Court, decided November 4, 2026, a California appellate court reviewed the testimony of a forensic psychologist who used ChatGPT as "a thought partner" and deleted her inputs. The court let the opinion stand but called the case close."Attorneys are being asked a question most of them cannot answer about their own expert: what did the expert put into an AI system, and what came back?" said Bill Hartzer, author of The Expert Record. "The prompts are a complete, timestamped record of how the expert got to the opinion. Opposing counsel is starting to ask for that record, and judges are starting to order it produced."For retaining counsel, the book supplies the questions to ask an expert before engagement and the records to expect in the expert's file.What the Book Gives Expert WitnessesThe Expert Record does not tell experts to avoid AI. It tells them how to use AI in a way that survives disclosure. Its core is the Standard, version 1.0, a set of eight clauses an expert can adopt, cite in a report, and be examined on. The clauses cover sequence, non-delegation, independent authority, checkability before adoption, reproducible analysis, custody and confidentiality, a contemporaneous record, and disclosure.One test governs the Standard: a competent examiner in the same field, working only from the primary sources and with no AI system, could reproduce the expert's result."Artificial intelligence did not create a new way for an expert to be wrong," Hartzer said. "It created a new record of how the expert got there. This book is the method for making sure that record would survive being read aloud in a courtroom."The Companion Websitetheexpertrecord is free and requires no registration. It publishes the Standard in full, and it maintains AI in the Courtroom, a dated, continually updated record of matters in which AI was used in litigation and a court, rulemaker, or regulator responded. Each entry states what the party did, what the tribunal did, where the matter stands, and the date it was last checked.AvailabilityThe book is available now in paperback, hardcover, and ebook editions from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop, and other retailers. Links are at theexpertrecord/the-book. Review copies are available to media on request.Media Interviews, Podcasts, and SpeakingBill Hartzer is available for media interviews, podcast appearances, webinars, continuing legal education (CLE) programs, and guest lectures. Details are at theexpertrecord/speaking.About Bill HartzerBill Hartzer is the founder of Hartzer Consulting and DNAccess. He has more than 25 years of experience in search engine optimization (SEO), domain names, and forensic internet investigations, and he serves as an expert witness in matters involving search engines, online advertising, web analytics, and domain names.About Hartzer PressHartzer Press publishes technical, marketing, and digital marketing books by practitioners - working consultants, engineers, marketers, and expert witnesses who write about what they do rather than what they have read. More information is at hartzerpress.

Bill Hartzer

Hartzer Consulting

+1 2142364378

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judges Are Ordering Experts' AI Prompts Produced. A New Book Gives Attorneys and Experts a Standard News Provided By Hartzer Consuilting (DNAccess) November 17, 2026, 00:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.