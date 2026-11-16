Norval Morrisseau, Anishinaabe (Ojibwe), UNTITLED (FAMILY WITH TREE OF KNOWLEDGE), 1991

David Brown Milne (1882-1953), Canadian, STUMP AND SMUDGE PAIL, CA. 1926

Georges Mathieu (1921-2012), French, OUT AT AVARAY, 1970

Osuitok Ipeelee ᐅᓱᐃᑐ ᐃᐱᓕ (1923-2005), STANDING CARIBOU, CA. 1996 and RESTING CARIBOU, CA. 1986

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- Duncan McLean, PresidentTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Waddington's major fall auction season features exceptional artworks from renowned Canadian, First Nations, International, and Inuit artists. This season's auctions are defined by superb provenance, and Waddington's is honoured to have been entrusted with many preeminent and multi-generational collections.CANADIAN AND INTERNATIONAL FINE ARTThis auction includes works by revered Canadian artists Cornelius Krieghoff, Gordon Appelbe Smith, Frederick Arthur Verner, William Kurelek, Group of Seven artists A.J. Casson, A.Y. Jackson, Franz Johnston, Arthur Lismer, and J.E.H. Macdonald, alongside iconic international offerings by Edouard Cortès and Henri Lebasque. Also featured are works from an important private collection by Georges Mathieu, David Milne, and Eduardo Paolozzi. Additional highlights of the auction include unpublished works by Fernand Léger and Sir Alfred James Munnings.HIGHLIGHTSDavid Brown Milne (1882-1953), CanadianSTUMP AND SMUDGE PAIL, CA. 1926oil on canvas, 12 x 16 in - 30.5 x 41 cmIn its first appearance at auction in its century-long existence, David Milne's 'Stump and Smudge Pail' was painted when Milne divided his time between Big Moose Lake and Lake Placid almost 350 kilometres due north of New York City. In 'Stump and Smudge', Milne's palette of cool silver grey heightened by white and accents of black, burnt sienna, veridian, vermilion, and violet activate the intimate view of a tree stump on the left and pail of smouldering smudge in bottom right.Georges Mathieu (1921-2012), FrenchOUT AT AVARAY, 1970oil on canvas, 28.75 x 36.25 in - 73 x 92.1 cm'Out at Avaray' comes from a carefully curated private collection in Ontario, Canada. Passionate and discerning, the family lived with the collection for decades. This major painting by Georges Mathieu was fittingly hung above the family piano, an homage to Mathieu's connection to musical performance.Sir Alfred James Munnings, (1878-1959), BritishTHE SKETCHER, CA. 1928oil on canvas,17 x 21 in - 43.2 x 53.3 cmCelebrated for his realistic depictions of stately horses, Sir Alfred Munnings' oeuvre extended beyond the reins of the equestrian realm. As Britain's most revered Impressionist painter of the 20th century, examples of the artist's most compelling and evocative work can be found in his lush landscapes of the English countryside, such as 'The Sketcher', ca. 1928 and 'Untitled (The Artist's Backyard)', both included in this auction.FIRST NATIONS ARTThe Fall 2026 major auction is highlighted by a monumental 1991 Norval Morrisseau canvas depicting an Ojibwa family and tree of knowledge, this auction also includes notable works by artists Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, Alex Janvier, Daphne Odjig, Allen Sapp, Arthur Shilling, Benjamin Chee Chee, Chief Henry Speck Sr., Tim Paul, John Cross, and Ellen Neel.HIGHLIGHTSNorval Morrisseau, CM, RCA (1932-2007), Anishinaabe (Ojibwe)UNTITLED (FAMILY WITH TREE OF KNOWLEDGE), 1991acrylic on canvas, 87 x 54 in - 221 x 137.2 cmNorval Morrisseau (Copper Thunderbird) is the first Eastern Woodlands artist to translate his culture visually, through acrylic paintings, prints and drawings. Morrisseau invented the pictographic style, now used by three generations of Indigenous artists, evident in this untitled work. The two adult figures-one crowned with bird-like animals-are closely intertwined, and appear engaged in a transfer of knowledge. The figures are interconnected through their family below and united by the foliage of the tree. Trees hold a special place in Woodlands traditions, associated with ancestors, and with the balance between upper and lower cosmological realms. The monumental canvas exhibits particularly brilliant colour. Although known throughout his career as a gifted colourist, Morrisseau's work from the 1970s onward became increasingly more vivid, as evident by the particularly brilliant colour in this monumental canvas.Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun (b. 1957), Cowichan/Syilx First NationUNTITLED (TREE STUDY #2), 2015ink on paper, sight 53.5 x 14.25 in - 135.9 x 36.2 cmBorn in Kamloops, British Columbia in 1957, Yuxweluptun's artwork draws on traditional Northwest Coast designs, Coast Salish cosmology, Western landscape painting, and Surrealism to explore issues of environmentalism, land ownership, and the intersection of First Nations culture with the land, and with Canada's non-First Nations people. 'Tree Study #2' is an exemple of Yuxweluptun's drawing style, each element integrating the highly abstract structured line work of traditional Northwest Coast convention with a scattershot network of fine lines that the artist uses to convey depth and shadow. Both elements come together to give the viewer a uniquely Northwest Coast experience of an iconic Canadian subject.Roy Thomas (1929-2004), Anishinaabe (Ojibwe)ENTER THE MILLENNIUM, CA. 1999acrylic on canvas, 48 x 96 in - 121.9 x 243.8 cmAn influential Anishinaabe artist and member of the Woodland School, Roy Thomas, like Norval Morrisseau, helped move conversations about Indigenous art into the mainstream through his many exhibitions and outspoken public dialogue on First Nations art. In 'Enter the Millennium,' animal and spiritual inhabitants of upper and lower worlds are bound into the form of a single canoe, traveling into the future together. In the bottom left corner of the canvas is the image of the world in the form of a turtle bearing a medicine wheel. The central image of the figures as a canoe is mirrored by a small ochre-red image of a canoe and travelers in the bottom corner of the canvas, the latter referencing ancient Anishinaabe pictographs painted on Agawa Rock on the north shore of Lake Superior.INUIT ARTSince Waddington's landmark auction of Inuit Art in 1978, the company has helped build a robust secondary market for this distinctly Canadian, yet internationally respected art form. This auction features Inuit masterworks from an important two-generation private collection, alongside selections from a significant Massachusetts estate. Highlights include major works by Abraham Etungat, Osuitok Ipeelee, Henry Evaluardjuk, Pudlo Pudlat, Tudlik, Niviaxie, Kenojuak Ashevak, Barnabus Arnasungaaq, Lukta Qiatsuk, Ningiukulu Teevee, Pitaloosie Saila, Kananginak Pootoogook, and John Kavik. Also included is a small collection of ancient Arctic ivories.HIGHLIGHTSOsuitok Ipeelee ᐅᓱᐃᑐ ᐃᐱᓕ, RCA (1923-2005), Kinngait (Cape Dorset)STANDING CARIBOU, CA. 1996stone, antler, 25.5 x 15 x 7 in - 64.8 x 38.1 x 17.8 cmRecognized as one of Canada's most gifted sculptors, Osuitok Ipeelee is an internationally known carver and printmaker. A master of capturing moments of stunning beauty, his caribou are feats of engineering, but none more so than the gracefully rearing iterations. Extreme examples of balance and precision, their gravity-defying compositions express an elegance found by Osuitok in his subject.RESTING CARIBOU, CA. 1986stone, antler, 11.75 x 15 x 8.5 in - 29.8 x 38.1 x 21.6 cm'Resting Caribou' is notable among Osuitok's variations of caribou for its unique composition, which is unusually complex for a seated subject. Osuitok communicates the moment of contorted posture without being ungainly or inorganic. It is a tour de force of observation and execution which conveys the graceful movement of the animal stirred from rest, its neck and head twisted backwards in a gesture of languid curiosity.Kenojuak Ashevak ᑭᓄᐊᔪᐊ ᐊᓯᕙ, (1927-2013), Kinngait (Cape Dorset)OWL'S BOUQUET, 2007stonecut and stencil, sheet 24.5 x 30.25 in - 62.2 x 76.8 cmBorn on south Baffin Island at a camp area known as Ikirisaq, Kenojuak Ashevak grew up traveling from camp to camp on south Baffin and in Arctic Quebec (Nunavik). Later moving to Kinngait (Cape Dorset), Ashevak would become one of Canada's most acclaimed graphic artists.Ashevak introduced foliage to enhance her avian images, particularly in her portraits of owls. 'Owl's Bouquet' is a rare instance where Ashevak used flowers as well. Inked with great verve by printmaker Qavavau Manumie, the jubilantly-coloured ombré petals and leaves are of particular interest.'Owl's Bouquet' was selected to be replicated on a commemorative $10 banknote in 2017 by the Bank of Canada to mark Canada's 150th Anniversary, and the first time that work by an Inuit artist was used on a banknote.AUCTION INFORMATIONWaddington's major fall auctions are offered online November 5 - 19.You must be registered to bid in the auctions, register at .Auctions are available for viewing online and in downloadable digital format. Previews, condition reports and additional information of all lots are available by contacting....View the Auction Calendar for all auctions and further information.ABOUT WADDINGTON'SCanada's original auction house founded in 1850, Waddington's offers over 80 auctions annually across a diverse range of speciality areas including Asian, Canadian, International, First Nations and Inuit art, Decorative Arts and Design, Fine Wine and Spirits, and Jewellery. Waddington's also provides complete appraisal services for insurance, donation, asset management and sale.Head Office - Toronto100 Broadview Avenue, Suite 200Toronto, Ontario, Canada M4M 3H3...416-504-9100Toll Free: 1-877-504-5700Waddington's Montréal...438-528-8489Waddington's Vancouver343 Railway Street, Suite 101Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6A 1A4...778-837-4588

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Canadian & International Fine Art Auction November 2026

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Waddington's Major Fall Auctions Including Canadian and International Art, First Nations Art, and Inuit Art News Provided By Waddington's Auctioneers November 17, 2026, 00:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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