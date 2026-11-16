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Global financial services leader brings multibillion-dollar banking oversight, corporate governance and technology transformation expertise.

- Karen AdamsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CacheMonai Inc., an enterprise artificial intelligence company developing business intelligence and strategic insights technology, today announced the appointment of Karen Adams to its Board of Directors. Adams brings decades of international banking and financial services leadership, including service as CEO of HSBC Jordan and National Head of Commercial Banking for HSBC Canada.“Karen's international banking experience and financial leadership bring an important dimension to CacheMonai's Board of Directors. She has led complex financial institutions, managed multibillion-dollar operations, and guided organizations through major strategic and technological change. Her experience will be valuable as we strengthen our governance and expand our enterprise market presence.”- Gregory Gallinat, CEO and Founder, CacheMonai AI Inc.Adams' appointment adds extensive expertise in financial governance, risk management, institutional relationships and enterprise strategy as CacheMonai advances its AI-powered strategic intelligence platform. Her banking background complements the company's work helping organizations translate business information into actionable decisions.International Banking LeadershipAdams held increasingly senior leadership positions at HSBC across North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. As CEO of HSBC Jordan, she was responsible for a $2 billion balance sheet, a $90 million profit-and-loss portfolio and approximately 700 employees in Jordan and Palestine. She later served as Senior Vice President and National Head of Commercial Banking for HSBC Canada, overseeing a $7 billion balance sheet, a $250 million profit-and-loss portfolio and more than 500 employees. Her earlier HSBC assignments included Dubai, London, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul.Financial Technology and Enterprise TransformationFollowing her banking career, Adams served as President and CEO of Fundserv Inc., leading a five-year, $50 million technology transformation at a financial technology infrastructure company serving Canada's investment fund industry. Previously, as President and CEO of Alberta Pensions Services Corporation, she oversaw a $60 million multiyear technology modernization initiative, transitioning manual processes toward digital service delivery. She currently serves as President and CEO of the Workers' Compensation Board of Nova Scotia, where her leadership has included financial stewardship, technology partnerships and AI-driven process automation.Corporate Governance and RecognitionAdams has served as a director of the Canadian Depository for Securities, the Canadian Capital Markets Association and True Patriot Love. She was named among Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network in 2017 and received Wealth Professional's CEO of the Year recognition in 2019. She holds an MBA from the University of British Columbia, an Honours degree in Economics and Mathematics from Queen's University, and the ICD.D designation.About CacheMonai Inc.CacheMonai Inc. is an enterprise artificial intelligence technology company focused on transforming complex business information into actionable strategic insights. Its CacheMonai Insights platform is designed to help organizations identify opportunities, evaluate competitive positioning, understand customer and market dynamics, and develop informed growth strategies. Visit .

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CacheMonai Inc. Appoints Former HSBC CEO and International Banking Executive Karen Adams to Board of Directors News Provided By PROJECTeM, LLC P.A. November 17, 2026, 00:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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