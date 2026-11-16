MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Ihor Kovalko, Product LeadMALAYSIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kramo, an independent online study tool for students preparing for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) qualification, today announced that its AI marking platform is available to students across Malaysia. The platform marks a student's own written answer point by point, against the mark allocation for the question, and returns mark-by-mark feedback within seconds. The announcement comes ahead of the December 2026 ACCA exam session, which runs from 7 to 11 December.Written papers are where many ACCA students find the qualification hardest. Objective questions are marked automatically, but a written answer needs a marker, and students studying on their own are often left comparing their work with a model answer, with no quick way to know which marks they actually earned. In the September 2026 sitting, ACCA reported pass rates of 42% for Performance Management (PM) and Advanced Audit and Assurance (AAA), and 41% for Advanced Performance Management (APM). June 2027 is the final ACCA session for Applied Skills and Strategic Professional exams on the current qualification, so many students have few sittings left.Kramo is built for that gap. A student writes an answer to an exam-style question and receives a score with a breakdown of the marks earned and lost, along with the fix for each gap. An AI tutor on the same screen answers follow-up questions about the missed marks. The company describes the method as a single loop: write the answer, get it marked, fix the exact gap, and repeat on the same weakness. Students can also sit mock exams, track recurring weaknesses and ask the AI tutor questions in English or Bahasa Malaysia.The platform covers the 11 ACCA papers with written answers: PM, TX, FR, AA, FM, SBR, SBL, AFM, APM, ATX and AAA, with TX and ATX in their UK variants. Questions are written by Kramo to the current ACCA syllabus and exam format. Every plan includes unlimited marking on the papers it covers, and the lesson library is organised paper by paper. Plans start at RM 99 a month, and students can cancel at any time.Kramo scores are study feedback on each answer rather than a prediction of an exam result, so students can see what to practise next.“We hear the same three things from ACCA students: they don't know where they lost marks, they struggle to answer to the point, or they sit at 48 or 49 and can't get over the line,” said Ihor Kovalko, Product Lead at Kramo.“A model answer shows what a good answer looks like. Kramo marks the answer the student actually wrote, against the marks it was worth, so they know what to fix before exam day, not after results come out.”For colleges and tuition providers, Kramo offers seats for whole cohorts, with unlimited marking on all 11 written papers and pricing based on volume, so tutors can spend more of their time teaching rather than marking scripts.Malaysia is already Kramo's largest market. ACCA has reported more than 19,000 members in the country. Kramo is also available to students in India, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong. Kramo is independent and does not reproduce ACCA's copyrighted exam papers or mark schemes.About KramoKramo is an independent online study tool that uses AI to mark written answers for the ACCA qualification. It covers the 11 ACCA papers with written answers and combines mark-by-mark feedback, an AI tutor and a paper-by-paper lesson library. Kramo is operated by Translate LLC. Kramo is not affiliated with, endorsed or approved by ACCA. ACCA is a registered trademark of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.More information is available at .

Ihor Kovalko

KRAMO

+1 620-520-6995

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Kramo Brings Instant AI Marking for Written ACCA Answers to Malaysia News Provided By KRAMO November 17, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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