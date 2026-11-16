Press-Pack Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Press-Pack Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The press-pack insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market is undergoing significant expansion, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand across various sectors. As industries continue to evolve, the role of these high-power semiconductor devices becomes more critical in ensuring efficient power management and conversion in high-voltage environments. Below, we explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of this industry.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Press-Pack IGBT Market

The press-pack IGBT market has seen rapid development recently, with its value expected to rise from $1.24 billion in 2025 to $1.39 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to the increasing need for high-power switching devices, expansion in renewable energy projects, wider adoption of industrial motor drives, and a surge in traction power system deployments. Additionally, the demand for dependable high-voltage power electronics has contributed to this upward trend.

Download a free sample of the press-pack insulated gate bipolar transistor (igbt) market report:



Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue this strong growth trajectory, reaching $2.11 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1%. The forecast period's expansion is expected to be fueled by accelerating electric vehicle adoption, heightened investments in modernizing electrical grids, and the growing deployment of renewable energy infrastructure. Furthermore, there is rising demand for efficient power conversion technologies and the expansion of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission systems. Key trends expected to drive the market include innovations in thermal management for press-pack IGBTs, development of high-voltage variants, advances in fast-switching technologies, integration of silicon carbide materials, and improvements in mechanical reliability.

Understanding Press-Pack IGBTs and Their Applications

Press-pack insulated gate bipolar transistors are specialized semiconductor components designed to efficiently switch, convert, and regulate electrical power in applications involving high voltage and current. These devices merge the benefits of insulated gate technology's switching efficiency with the robust power capabilities of bipolar transistors. Their press-pack design enhances thermal performance, mechanical durability, and electrical reliability, making them well-suited for demanding power electronics systems that require consistent and stable operation.

View the full press-pack insulated gate bipolar transistor (igbt) market report:



The Role of Renewable Energy Integration in Press-Pack IGBT Market Growth

A major factor propelling the press-pack IGBT market is the increasing integration of renewable energy sources. Incorporating large-scale solar, wind, and hydroelectric power into electricity grids involves operating at high voltage levels and demands efficient power conversion systems. As the world moves toward decarbonization, these clean energy sources are essential but bring challenges related to grid stability and intermittent supply. Advanced power electronics, including press-pack IGBTs, are crucial to address these issues by enabling reliable energy transmission and frequency control.

Because renewable energy systems require semiconductor devices with high thermal cycling tolerance, strong short-circuit resistance, and dual-side cooling capabilities, press-pack IGBTs are in greater demand. These features make them ideal for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission and large-scale solar or wind inverter applications. For example, in August 2025, UK-based solar company Atlantic Renewables reported a 22% increase in home solar panel installations during the first half of 2025 compared to the same timeframe in 2024, illustrating the growing investment in renewable energy and its impact on the market.

Additional Factors Supporting Market Expansion

Beyond renewable energy, other areas contribute to the growing demand for press-pack IGBTs. The rise in electric vehicle production enhances the need for high-efficiency power electronics, while modernization efforts in electrical grids worldwide require advanced semiconductor devices to support increased load and smart grid technologies. These developments create diverse opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers within the press-pack IGBT market.

Regional Outlook and Market Expansion Dynamics

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the press-pack IGBT market, holding the largest share. Not only is it the current leader, but Asia-Pacific is also projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, rising renewable energy projects, and increasing electric vehicle adoption across countries in this region. The press-pack IGBT market report covers several geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Press-Pack Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Expected to Grow Steadily at an 11.1% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 01:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.