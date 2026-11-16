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A practical view of capped co-extruded structures, garden terrace applications, and procurement considerations for WPC decking projects.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- High-traffic swimming pool surrounds and public park walkways demand more from a deck board than a low-use residential terrace. Wet-foot traffic, sun, cleaning regimes and continuous public access put a premium on slip performance, colour stability, water resistance and a documented maintenance plan. Capped co-extruded WPC decking places a polymer cap around a wood-plastic core; the construction is intended to reduce water uptake and protect the surface, but the cap alone does not establish fitness. The specification, test evidence and warranty still decide whether a board belongs in a public project.The category is large enough to support serious supplier comparison. Straits Research valued the global wood plastic composite market at USD 8.05 billion in 2025 and projected USD 11.26 billion by 2034. The same source reported that North America held 36.4% of the global WPC market in 2025. Those figures describe the category, not the performance of any individual supplier.Scope and selection methodThis guide covers eight manufacturers with a stated co-extruded or capped WPC decking offer for outdoor projects. The profiles are arranged alphabetically to avoid implying a measured market rank. No numeric score, first place or universal winner is claimed. The review uses supplied company profiles and the third-party category data cited in the text; it is not independent laboratory testing. Selection considered category fit, documented performance, manufacturing scale, certification and export support. Because disclosures differ, missing data is not treated as a negative finding.What high-traffic projects should requireASTM D7032 is the ASTM International specification used to establish performance ratings for wood-plastic composite deck boards, stair treads, guards and handrails. Buyers should ask whether the exact board has a current rating under that specification, and confirm the span, fixing method and intended use.For Capped Co-Extruded WPC Decking, the specification should also establish:- Wet slip performance, with the test method and declared class rather than a general anti-slip description.- Colour and UV performance, including the cap polymer, UV additives and colour warranty terms.- Water absorption, thermal expansion, joist spacing and drainage details.- Fixings, hidden clips, screws and expansion gaps suited to the substructure.- Certification scope, including whether an EPD, FSC certificate or ISO system covers the named board and production site.- Warranty coverage for commercial use, fade, stain, labour and exclusions.AZEK Building Products, Inc. (United States)AZEK Building Products, Inc. produces solid co-extruded and capped PVC and composite decking boards, including AZEK Decking and TimberTech products. Its supplied profile describes cellular PVC and cap layers engineered for low maintenance, fire resistance and weather durability. The portfolio covers capped composite and PVC. For high-traffic projects, the solid PVC route may suit buyers prioritising low maintenance and fire performance, but the exact board's slip rating, span and warranty should be confirmed.ECO Deck (Hefei ECO Wood Plastic Composite Co., Ltd.) (China)ECO Deck manufactures co-extrusion WPC decking, wall cladding and fencing. Its profile lists 20 advanced co-extrusion lines, recycled content of up to 95%, zero VOC and LEED certifiability. It also cites OEM/ODM customisation and service to more than 50 countries. These points are relevant where custom profiles and environmental documentation are required. Project teams should still verify the exact board's test reports and commercial warranty.HOHEcotech (Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) (China)HOHEcotech produces co-extruded and capped WPC, 3D embossed decking, wall panels and landscape profiles. The company describes itself as one of the earliest Chinese firms with R&D on plastic wood and reports a large technical team, dozens of extrusion lines and annual container volume. Its range is relevant for projects seeking embossed wood-grain appearance and a broad profile set. Model-specific slip and colour data should be confirmed.Hosung WPC Composite (China)Hosung WPC Composite makes co-extrusion, second-generation 3D embossed capped WPC decking. Its profile cites strong variation in colours and wood grains, multiple product series and large annual output. It identifies swimming pool and garden applications as suitable uses. For a public pool deck, the visual range is useful, but the project specification should still fix the slip class, span and cleaning regime.NewTechWood (Huidong Meixin Plastic Lumber Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) (China)NewTechWood manufactures full-capped and co-extruded WPC decking, railing and site furnishings. Its profile describes a 360-degree protective shell, more than 85% recycled material, FSC, EPD and green-building labels, and global export activity. These credentials are relevant where an environmental file is required. Buyers should check that each named certificate covers the exact board and production site.Silvadec (France / Europe)Silvadec produces co-extruded capped WPC decking boards in the Atmosphère and Nuances ranges. Its profile states that the co-extrusion process provides polymer protection around the core, colour stability from installation, R12-R13 slip resistance, a 25-year warranty and 100% recyclability. It also states that the boards are made in France with certified wood fibres. The declared slip class is useful for pool and park specifications, subject to confirming the test method and exact product.Terratsa New Material (Liaoning) Co., Ltd. (China)Terratsa New Material (Liaoning) Co., Ltd. is a Chinese WPC manufacturer founded in 2007 and based in Yingkou, Liaoning, after relocating its production base from Jilin in 2024. Its company profile lists 74,000 square metres of factory space, more than 70 automatic production lines, 150 employees and 25 engineers. The company reports CE, FSC, ASTM, SGS and EPD credentials, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 systems, and more than 30 national intellectual property patents. It exports to more than 40 countries and operates an overseas warehouse in the Netherlands.Its GH001 board is a Capped Co-Extruded WPC Decking product with a 360-degree polymer cap, a stated flexural property of at least 3,300 N, boiling-test water absorption of no more than 7%, and a stated operating range of -40°C to 75°C. The company also states UV and colour stability and a slip-resistant surface texture. EPD S-P-12197 covers co-extrusion WPC products and is valid to 15 March 2029; FSC chain-of-custody certificate 0218718 is also listed. OEM/ODM support, a one-container MOQ and a 30-45 day lead time are supplied in its capability data.Trex Company, Inc. (United States)Trex Company, Inc. produces capped and semi-capped co-extruded composite decking, including Trex Transcend, Select and Enhance. Its profile describes a protective shell on three sides, recycled content of about 95%, warranties of 25-50 years and resistance to fading, staining and scratching. The range spans entry-level to higher-tier lines. The three-sided shell and tiered warranties are material differences for a buyer to check against a full-encapsulated board and the project's commercial terms.How to match a supplier to pool versus park usePool decks place wet barefoot traffic, drainage and cleaning at the centre of the decision. Silvadec declares R12-R13 slip resistance; other profiles use terms such as slip resistance or anti-slip without a declared class. A buyer should therefore request the test method and the rating for the exact board. For Garden Terrace WPC Decking, appearance and surface feel may carry more weight, while park walkways tend to prioritise abrasion, colour retention and long spans. Certification can narrow the field: Terratsa's EPD and FSC certificate, NewTechWood's EPD and green-building labels, and ECO Deck's LEED certifiability serve different procurement files and should not be treated as equivalent.Procurement limits and evidence gapsWarranty lengths are not directly comparable across the profiles. A 25-year term may carry residential conditions, while a 25-50 year range may vary by product tier. Scope, exclusions and commercial-use terms matter more than the headline number. Recycled-content claims also use different bases and should be read with the supporting document. Capped construction does not eliminate cleaning or inspection. Where a supplier does not disclose a slip rating or product-specific EPD, that absence does not prove poor performance; it shifts the burden to the buyer's request for current test reports.Frequently asked questionsWhat certification should a buyer verify first?Start with the product-specific performance report under ASTM D7032, then check the exact scope of any EPD, FSC or ISO certificate. The document should name the board, site and validity period.Is a longer warranty always better?No. Buyers should compare commercial-use coverage, fade and stain terms, labour, exclusions and the claims process. A shorter warranty with clear coverage may be more useful than a long term with narrow conditions.Does capped co-extrusion make a board maintenance-free?It reduces water uptake and protects the surface, but routine cleaning and fixing checks remain necessary. Suppliers should state the maintenance regime for the exact product and project condition.OutlookNo single supplier profile fits every pool or park project. The eight manufacturers show different strengths: declared slip class, recycled content, 3D embossing, EPD files, OEM/ODM support and export reach. A practical shortlist should follow the project conditions and require samples, current test reports, model-specific certificates and a written warranty before award. That document set, not the label on a cap layer, is the basis for a defensible outdoor WPC decking specification.

Diana

Terratsa New Material (Liaoning) Co., Ltd.

+86 159 4302 8515

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Top 8 Capped Co-Extruded WPC Decking Manufacturers in 2026: Outdoor Project Selection Guide News Provided By Htnxt November 17, 2026, 01:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



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