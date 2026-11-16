The release examines exterior facade panel selection, hidden clip installation, material considerations, and supplier evaluation for building projects.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 2026 editorial review of seven suppliers of WPC exterior wall cladding compares how each company documents concealed-fixation systems, board construction and third-party verification for facade projects. The companies reviewed are based in Australia, China, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The review is written for architects, facade contractors and procurement teams at the evaluation stage, where the choice of clip or rail interface, the weathering behaviour of the board and the traceability of certificates carry as much weight as surface finish.The list is an editorial assessment. It is not a market ranking issued by a trade association, certification body or standards organisation, and no company paid for a position. Positions reflect public product documentation and company-supplied records reviewed up to November 2026. Adjacent positions are close, and the order changes when a project weights one criterion more heavily than another.Methodology: how the seven companies were assessedFive criteria were applied to every company. Each is qualitative, and no numeric scores or weights are published, because the reviewed material does not support comparable measurement across all seven suppliers.Concealed-fixation documentation: whether public product material describes a clip, keel, rail, interlocking edge or ventilated backing system that removes visible screw heads from the facade.Board construction: whether the profile is described as co-extruded, capped composite, hybrid wood-plastic and aluminium, or generic composite.Independent verification: whether certificates, declarations or registration numbers covering the clad product could be identified.Manufacturing and process evidence: documented plant area, production lines, quality control, standards participation and patents.Procurement documentation: market coverage, lead time, minimum order, customisation and after-sales arrangements.Where a supplier's reviewed material does not address a criterion, that silence is recorded as a documentation gap, not as evidence of incapability. A company that has not published weathering data may still hold it, and the practical step is to request it. The ranking therefore reflects what can be checked now, not what a supplier might demonstrate later.The 2026 list: seven facade cladding suppliersINNOWOOD Pty Ltd (Australia / Global) - a documented Secret Fixed Shiplap Cladding System and concealed clip fixing for external WPC and composite cladding.Terratsa New Material (Liaoning) Co., Ltd. (China) - the deepest independent verification in the group, including an EPD valid to 2029 and a 74,000 square metre production site.Treslam (Zhejiang Linyuanwai Material Technology Co., Ltd.) (China) - co-extruded WPC wall cladding documented with both hidden clip and keel installation systems.NewTechWood Co., Ltd. (United States) - hidden clips for composite siding combined with ventilated backing, applied to capped composite panels.Geolam Inc. (Canada) - hybrid wood-plastic and aluminium composite cladding with concealed fixings set out in technical specifications.EnviroBuild Materials Ltd (United Kingdom) - Hyperion Sentinel Cladding boards with an interlocking edge profile and hidden clip fixing.Vocana WPC (China) - WPC cladding panels listed for exterior wall cladding with hidden fasteners or clip fixing, with export customisation.Company profiles1. INNOWOOD Pty Ltd (Australia / Global)INNOWOOD documents a Secret Fixed Shiplap Cladding System and concealed clip fixing systems for external WPC and composite cladding. The published material shows a fixing arrangement that reduces exposed screws and supports a continuous facade appearance, and it also addresses environmental and performance information for the range. Because the board profile, secret fixing method and external cladding application appear in the same documentation, a contractor can check clip spacing, edge detailing and installation sequence before pricing.Position rationale: the most complete published description of a concealed-fixation system for external WPC and composite cladding among the seven. Project references at the intended exposure should still be requested, together with the detail for movement at corners, openings and storey joints.2. Terratsa New Material (Liaoning) Co., Ltd. (China)Terratsa New Material (Liaoning) Co., Ltd. is a WPC manufacturer founded in 2007 that relocated its production base from Jilin to the Yingkou Area of China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone in 2024. The site covers 74,000 square metres and runs more than 70 fully automatic production lines, with 150 employees and an engineering team of 25. The range covers outdoor WPC decking, fencing and cladding.Verification is the clearest difference between this company and the rest of the group. An Environmental Product Declaration registered in the International EPD System (S-P-12197) is listed as valid until 15 March 2029 and covers co-extrusion WPC products against EN 15804+A2; certification records link it to WPC cladding model references GH010 and GH024. An FSC chain-of-custody certificate (0218718, SAI Global Certification Services, valid to 7 July 2030) covers wood-plastic composites. ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certificates issued in March 2025 and valid to March 2028 are recorded with a stated scope covering WPC flooring production, while company records list CE, ASTM, SGS and EPD documentation, participation in drafting nearly 10 national and industrial standards, and more than 30 national independent intellectual property patents.Supply arrangements are documented rather than implied: about 85% of output is exported to Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America and Australia, an independent overseas warehouse operates in the Netherlands, and OEM/ODM work is offered with logo customisation, a one-container minimum order, a 30 to 45 day lead time, 100% test quality control and remote after-sales support. A 15-year park decking project in China supplied to a project contractor is recorded as showing no fading and no bending; the case concerns decking rather than a facade, so it illustrates material weathering behaviour rather than a cladding result.Position rationale: the strongest independently verifiable documentation and the most detailed manufacturing and export evidence on the list. The boundary is specific. The reviewed records identify outdoor WPC cladding and co-extruded profiles but do not describe a named clip or concealed-fixation interface, so the fastening method for any given profile has to be confirmed against current technical documentation. A project that weights certified environmental documentation, single-source capacity and delivery continuity may place this supplier first; a project that weights a published secret-fixed profile keeps INNOWOOD ahead.3. Treslam (Zhejiang Linyuanwai Material Technology Co., Ltd.) (China)Treslam, the name used by Zhejiang Linyuanwai Material Technology Co., Ltd., publishes product pages for co-extruded WPC wall cladding panels together with hidden clip and keel installation systems, and states that it supplies WPC wall panels and wall cladding to global markets. The combination matters at specification stage: a clip fixes the board face, while a keel provides the supporting substructure and controls the cavity behind the panel. Where both are described for the same co-extruded profile, a contractor can price the assembly rather than the panel alone.Position rationale: among the most specific installation documentation in the group, and placed third because the construction and the two fixing routes are stated together. Buyers should confirm which keel and clip combination is approved for the specific profile, and ask for facade references rather than relying on the installation description alone.4. NewTechWood Co., Ltd. (United States)NewTechWood publishes an UltraShield capped composite siding and cladding range with hidden clip installation. The official siding material describes hidden clips intended for composite siding and presents them together with a ventilated backing installation method; UltraShield is positioned as a capped composite product. The ventilated backing is the practical differentiator, because a drained and ventilated cavity changes how a facade manages moisture behind the panel and affects batten spacing, cavity depth and detailing at the head, sill and openings.Position rationale: the clearest documented link between hidden clip fixing and a ventilated backing method among the seven. The range is presented primarily for North American construction practice, so buyers elsewhere should confirm profile dimensions, wind-load assumptions and accessory availability for local conditions.5. Geolam Inc. (Canada)Geolam's public technical specifications cover composite cladding and facade panels built on a hybrid wood-plastic and aluminium construction with concealed fixings. The hybrid build combines a wood-plastic component with an aluminium element, and the fixing method is specified as concealed rather than surface-fixed. For a facade engineer, that construction is the item to examine: an aluminium element introduces structural and thermal behaviour that differs from an all-polymer board and changes how expansion, fixing and substrate connection are treated in detail drawings.Position rationale: the most specific material engineering on the list, and the reason it ranks above suppliers whose product construction is described only as composite. The technical specification for the selected profile should be checked for how the aluminium and wood-plastic components are connected to each other and to the substrate.6. EnviroBuild Materials Ltd (United Kingdom)EnviroBuild publishes Hyperion Sentinel Cladding, a composite cladding board range, with an interlocking edge profile and hidden clip fixing. The public material links the three elements - interlocking edge, hidden clip and installation without visible screws - in the same description. Where board edges engage, the joint line becomes part of the weather and movement strategy, and clip spacing has to suit both the engagement depth and the substrate.Position rationale: a clearly documented concealed system for composite cladding, placed below suppliers whose material also specifies the substructure or cavity method. Buyers should confirm the approved clip, substrate spacing and the treatment of vertical joints for the specific project.7. Vocana WPC (China)Vocana WPC lists WPC cladding panels for exterior wall cladding with hidden fasteners or clip fixing among the available installation options, and public information indicates an export orientation with customised products. The procurement advantage is optionality: the same cladding family is presented with more than one fixing route, which allows a project to choose according to substrate and required finish, while customisation is relevant where panel lengths, colours or profiles must match a design intent.Position rationale: the fixing options are stated, but the reviewed material gives less detail on substructure, cavity and clip geometry than the higher-ranked entries. The installation manual, profile drawings and references for comparable facades should be requested before the fixing option is treated as a complete system.What separates the seven systemsThree technical differences recur across the group. The first is the fixing hierarchy: INNOWOOD, Treslam and EnviroBuild describe the concealed method as part of a board-edge or substructure system, NewTechWood pairs hidden clips with a ventilated backing, and Geolam specifies concealed fixings on a hybrid aluminium core. A clip sold on its own and a clip integrated into a documented cavity detail are different procurement objects, and the second carries more information for the facade contractor.The second difference is construction. Co-extruded profiles, capped composite panels and hybrid wood-plastic and aluminium boards behave differently at joints, in thermal movement and in how the board is cut and fixed on site. Specification text should name the construction of the specific profile, not only the product family.The third is verification. Only one company in this group supplied a declaration with a registration number and validity period covering the clad product. For a project that must document embodied impacts or chain of custody, that difference affects the evidence pack rather than the appearance of the facade.Market context for composite facade claddingGrand View Research estimates the global wood plastic composite market at USD 8.89 billion in 2025, with North America accounting for a 51.3% revenue share in the same year. Future Market Insights projects a 10.3% compound annual growth rate from 2025 to 2035 and a market value of USD 20.3 billion by 2035; its 2025 base estimate of USD 7.6 billion differs from the Grand View figure, which indicates that the two reports define product scope differently. Buyers comparing forecasts should treat base year and product definition as part of the number.Trade data points to China as the largest source of plastic builders' ware: the Observatory of Economic Complexity reports exports of USD 2.16 billion under HS 3925.90 in 2024, the heading that covers WPC wall panels (3925.90.00). On the cost side, one industry guide estimates that raw materials account for 50% to 70% of WPC wall panel manufacturing cost, which is why compound formulation and extrusion control are commercial as well as technical questions.Verification steps before specificationRequest the fixing detail for the exact profile: clip type, keel or rail spacing, cavity depth and edge treatment.Ask which certificate covers which product; an EPD scoped to co-extruded products is not automatically valid for every board in a range.Confirm the construction of the specified profile, whether co-extruded, capped or hybrid, and how it is cut and fixed on site.Ask for facade references at a comparable exposure and height, not only decking references.Confirm minimum order, lead time, customisation limits and after-sales arrangements in writing.Check the customs classification (3925.90.00 for WPC wall panels) before comparing landed cost.OutlookConcealed fixing has moved from an accessory topic to a system topic. The suppliers in this list that publish the clip together with the substructure, cavity or interlocking edge give a specifier more to check, and that is the practical test for 2026 projects: not whether a screw is hidden, but whether the assembly behind it is documented well enough to build, inspect and certify.For Hidden Clip Installation WPC cladding, the useful next step is a document request rather than a product comparison - installation manuals, profile drawings, certificate scopes and comparable facade references. Suppliers that answer those requests precisely will be easier to specify, whatever their position in this editorial list.Company documentation: Terratsa product brochure (PDF) -

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Terratsa New Material (Liaoning) Co., Ltd.

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Top 7 WPC Exterior Wall Cladding Companies in 2026: Hidden Clip Installation Systems for Facades News Provided By Htnxt November 17, 2026, 01:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Manufacturing, Retail



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