MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During Google's 2026 TV Summit in Bangkok, SDMC is highlighting the collaboration with Amlogic through AI Home Display Hub and AI NAS Frame, bringing on-device intelligence into family interaction and family memory management.Amlogic contributes its SoC platforms, NPU capabilities, and supporting software, while SDMC brings product design, system integration, and AI application expertise to help operators expand their home service offerings.AI Home Display Hub: Extending TV Services into Everyday LifePowered by the Amlogic A311Y3, AI Home Display Hub is designed as a TV-Centric AI Home Hub. Its streaming dock and detachable touchscreen connect shared entertainment with personal assistance and household information, allowing family members to interact individually while the TV remains the main shared screen.Locally deployed speaker identification and NPU-accelerated face recognition help Cedar, SDMC's Home AI Agent, distinguish family members and personalize responses and to-do information. Cloud AI complements these capabilities with conversation and viewing assistance.This combination gives operators an opportunity to extend TV services into more personalized household services. The television and companion display become connected access points for services that support everyday household needs.AI NAS Frame: Creating Value Around Family MemoriesBuilt on the Amlogic S905D5, AI NAS Frame combines local storage, intelligent organization, and photo display. Amlogic's on-device image recognition, classification, and search help families organize growing collections and find the moments they want to revisit.Local storage gives families greater control over where their memories are kept, while local AI processing makes those collections easier to manage and revisit. Together, these capabilities provide a basis for operators to offer family memory services combining personal media storage, intelligent retrieval, and everyday display.Building Toward a Broader AI Home Offering“AI Home represents an opportunity for operators to build lasting relationships with the households they serve,” said David Li, Chairman and CEO of SDMC.“Our collaboration with Amlogic focuses on turning technology into useful products that partners can evaluate, integrate and develop into services suited to their customers.”“On-device edge AI powers trusted, low-latency smart home experiences,” said James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic.“Leveraging the built-in NPU on our A311Y3 and S905D5, we work alongside SDMC to bring family interaction and smart memory management to life. Together, we equip operators with a solid foundation to build differentiated smart home services and deliver unique, human-centered home intelligence.”SDMC's long-term vision is an AI Home that adapts to changing household needs, with familiar devices providing access to an evolving range of services. Continued collaboration with Amlogic supports that direction, helping operators build differentiated offerings and a more meaningful role in everyday life at home.Meet SDMC at Meeting Room 117 and Amlogic at Meeting Room 116 during Google's 2026 TV Summit in Bangkok, November 17–19.

Marketing Team

Amlogic (USA) Ltd.

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SDMC and Amlogic Deepen AI Home Collaboration to Advance On-Device Intelligence News Provided By Amlogic (USA) Ltd. November 17, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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