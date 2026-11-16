MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Veteran Hollywood actress Glenn Close has shed light on the“restrictive cult” she grew up in before her life took a dramatic turn taking her to showbiz.

The actress recently attended the 17th Governors Awards, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honoured her, Floyd Norman and Ridley Scott with honorary Oscars. Producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler also received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

After receiving her Oscar from John Malkovich in the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, Close shared that, throughout her life, it's been“very difficult” for her to accept praise.

She said at the event,“It has been very difficult for me to process this incredible honor because the truth is I carry the epigenome of an outsider. From the ages of seven to 22, I was under the thumb of a restrictive cult. 'Don't look at yourself in the mirror. No flirting”.

She further mentioned,“Dress this way. Talk this way. Say it's okay when your parents are routinely sent away from you for months on end'. It meant that I was always looking on the outside. I was always on the outside looking in”.

She went on,“But due to my earlier childhood, running free in the woods and fields of Connecticut, I was able to retreat into my imagination. I became the little girl in the most vivid and dark fairy tales”.

“I dreamed of knocking on Walt Disney's door. I was sure that he would open it and look down on me the way he looked down on Mickey Mouse, and he would take my hand, and he would lead me in”.

That secret world sustained me and fed my insatiable imagination, making the deepest part of me untouchable.“In 1970, I found the strength to leave the cult and enrolled as a 22-year-old freshman at the College of William and Mary”, she added.