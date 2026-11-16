MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said that advanced artificial intelligence could displace workers and raise unemployment even while accelerating economic growth, outlining possible outcomes the US central bank is studying.

Speaking at a conference in San Francisco on Monday (local time), Warsh said Fed staff had begun modelling how the technology, which he called "super intelligence", might reshape productivity, employment and investment.

"These are illustrative scenarios, not forecasts," he said, stressing that other outcomes were possible.

"An SI-driven expansion could bring substantial labour market disruption as some jobs are displaced, rather than complemented, by technology," Warsh said in his published remarks.

"GDP growth would still rise above its long-term average. But widespread automation, combined with labour market frictions, could push the jobless rate above levels consistent with full employment," he said.

The warning was one of three scenarios Warsh outlined at the opening of the Federal Reserve's Productivity and Jobs Task Force Conference, jointly hosted by the Fed Board and its San Francisco regional bank.

In the most favourable scenario, productivity would increase, and economic gains would be shared broadly between workers and owners of capital. Growth would remain above its long-run average while the United States stayed close to full employment.

Another possibility was that the technology would fail to meet expectations after substantial investment and stock market gains.

"Or SI could disappoint. After significant capital investment and stock market gains, expected returns could turn down, and equity valuations could fall, leading to an economic slowdown and a more notable rise in unemployment," Warsh said.

"In time, the economy would recover, but without the productivity gains."

Warsh said the Fed's role was "neither advocacy nor opposition". Its responsibility was to understand how widespread adoption would affect the economy and monetary policy.

He said the central questions concerned the scale and timing of productivity gains, whether wider access to specialised knowledge would raise living standards, and whether the benefits would emerge faster in the United States than elsewhere.

Warsh also pointed to risks beyond employment and financial markets.

"SI empowers all, including bad actors, so we are thinking especially of critical infrastructures and their potential vulnerabilities," he said.

At the same time, he argued that the technology could accelerate the creation of ideas, setting it apart from earlier innovations such as electricity and the internal combustion engine. A broader and faster flow of ideas could sustain economic growth above its historical average, he said.

Warsh noted that US productivity growth had been reasonably strong in recent quarters but had not yet shown a definitive, lasting upward shift.

He also stressed the continuing importance of human responsibility.

"Machines that can amass or even exceed human knowledge are still machines. They do not take the place of human judgment, morality, or responsibility," he said.

"Humans are the designers and the builders, and humans must be the deciders."

The productivity and jobs task force is one of five announced by the Fed in June to examine issues central to monetary policy. Supported by Fed staff, the groups operate independently and are expected to provide findings to the Federal Open Market Committee, according to the San Francisco Fed.