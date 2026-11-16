MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) A US Senate foreign aid funding bill proposes to retain a condition, withholding $33 million in assistance to Pakistan until Dr Shakil Afridi is freed, while an accompanying explanatory statement recommends $5 million for an investment network linking the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

The Senate Appropriations Committee released the text of the fiscal 2027 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs bill on Monday (local time). The proposals have not become law and remain subject to congressional negotiations.

Under Section 7044(b), the Pakistan funds would remain unavailable for obligation until the Secretary of State reports that Afridi has been released and cleared of charges relating to his assistance to the United States in locating Osama bin Laden.

The provision would retain an existing restriction on a specified amount of assistance. It would not impose a blanket suspension of US aid to Pakistan.

The accompanying explanatory statement of the bill, among other things, recommends $5 million under National Security Investment Programs for the Quad Investors Network. The proposed funding would support public-private collaboration among the four countries to expand investment in critical emerging technologies in the Indo-Pacific and the United States.

That recommendation is separate from the bill's proposed minimum of $1.8 billion to support the Indo-Pacific Strategy. The committee's summary also lists $400 million for the Countering PRC Influence Fund.

Tibetan communities in India and Nepal feature in several provisions. The bill also provides at least $8 million to preserve Tibetan culture and language in refugee and diaspora communities and support the Central Tibetan Administration in India and Nepal.

It separately proposes $5 million to strengthen the administration's capacity. Up to $1.5 million of that amount could support economic growth activities, including assistance to displaced Tibetan refugee families in India and Nepal to meet basic needs.

The explanatory statement directs the State Department to distinguish assistance for Tibet from aid for China and India in its budget reporting. It also calls for a strategy to deter and respond to Chinese interference in recognising a future Dalai Lama.

For maritime security, the statement recommends at least $10 million for South Asia maritime law enforcement programmes and $20 million for similar work in East Asia and the Pacific.

The bill also proposes at least $12 million for higher education institutions in South and Central Asia. At least $7 million of that would support nonprofit institutions providing online education primarily to Afghan women.

Another provision proposes to bar assistance to the Taliban. The draft also proposes at least $75 million for Myanmar-related programmes, including activities in Thailand and India and programmes operating across borders.

The committee summary puts the bill's base discretionary funding at $50.11 billion. The explanatory statement describes that as approximately $96 million above the fiscal 2026 enacted level and nearly $14.7 billion above the President's request.

Congress has previously tied $33 million in Pakistan assistance to Afridi's release. He was arrested after the May 2011 US operation that killed bin Laden in Abbottabad. A State Department report cited in the source material says his original 33-year prison sentence was reduced to 23 years in 2014.