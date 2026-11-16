MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna has urged the incoming Democratic majorities in Congress to approve $1,700 payments to American families to offset costs he attributes to the Iran war, while renewing his attack on Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

"I want to give every American family a $1700 check to make them whole for the war in Iran," the California Democrat wrote on his official House account on X on Monday (local time).

"Democrats have a chance to deliver. The first week in January, the House and Senate must pass a refund check to Americans. Let's put it on Trump's desk," he added.

The demand sets out Khanna's preferred payment amount and timetable. Neither appears in the Illegal War Refund Act, the legislation he introduced in September. His announcement does not establish an entitlement to payments.

The distinction also extends to eligibility. While Monday's post referred to American families, the September bill proposes equal payments to eligible individual tax filers and their dependents. A household's total would therefore depend on how many people qualified.

Under H.R. 10498, the Office of Management and Budget would calculate the war's economic costs to taxpayers, including effects attributed to higher interest rates, fuel and food prices, and inflation.

An equivalent amount would be transferred from unobligated Department of War funds to the Treasury. Military personnel, military construction and the Defence Health Program accounts would be exempt.

The Treasury would distribute equal payments to qualifying tax filers and dependents. Nonresident aliens, estates and trusts would be excluded. Payment documents could not carry an elected official's name, signature or likeness.

The introduced text specifies annual October deadlines beginning in fiscal 2027, rather than the January timetable Khanna advocated on Monday. It does not specify a fixed dollar payment.

When introducing the measure in September, Khanna argued that taxpayers should be compensated for economic burdens arising from the conflict.

"While the wealthy and powerful profit off the war, American taxpayers should not bear the economic costs of the President's broken promises. They deserve their money back," he said in the release announcing the bill.

Khanna's renewed payment demand came alongside criticism of his party's leadership as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers in January.

"We need New Deal Democrats, not Chuck Schumer Democrats. It's time to rebuild the Democratic Party with a moral purpose," he wrote on his personal X account on Monday.

On Saturday, Khanna endorsed Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is challenging Schumer to lead Senate Democrats.

"I'm for Chris Van Hollen," he wrote. "Democrats need a big tent, not a shallow one. Stop triangulating. Stop chasing donors. Take on the insurance and drug companies. Pass Medicare for All. No half measures."

Schumer has maintained that he has sufficient support to retain the leadership.

"I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader," he wrote last week, according to Gothamist. Senate Democratic leadership elections are scheduled for December, the outlet reported.

Khanna represents California's 17th Congressional District, which includes part of Silicon Valley. He introduced the Illegal War Refund Act on September 17 with Democratic Representatives Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia, Bonnie Watson Coleman, Val Hoyle and Pramila Jayapal.