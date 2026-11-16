MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 17 (IANS) The White House has credited tighter enforcement of commercial truck-driving rules with improving road safety, although the cited traffic data do not establish that the crackdown caused the decline in deaths.

The administration on Monday (local time) said 34,000 drivers had been placed out of service for failing English-proficiency requirements and more than 31,000 improperly issued commercial driving licences had been revoked.

The figures formed part of a broader White House statement defending President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The Sikh Coalition, a civil rights organisation, says a significant portion of the US Sikh population works in trucking. It has supported basic English-proficiency requirements for safety while urging safeguards against discrimination against Sikh and Punjabi drivers.

The government figures do not identify how many affected drivers are Sikh, Indian-origin or American citizens. Failure to meet an English-proficiency requirement does not itself establish unlawful immigration status.

The White House linked the enforcement measures to estimates showing fewer traffic deaths during the first half of 2026.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration projected 16,750 deaths between January and June, down 2.5 per cent from 17,175 during the corresponding period of 2025.

The estimated fatality rate fell to 1.02 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles travelled, from 1.05 a year earlier, despite an increase in road travel.

That would be the second-lowest first-half fatality rate on record. It does not mean the total number of deaths was the second-lowest in American history, as the White House statement's opening suggested.

NHTSA's release did not quantify any contribution from immigration enforcement or the commercial-driving restrictions to the decline.

The White House also credited its immigration policies with reductions in violent crime, overdose deaths and migrant fatalities, alongside efforts to locate children and combat trafficking.

"Saving lives is at the heart of President Trump's border security and law enforcement agenda," it said.

On crime, it cited a 9.3 per cent decline in violent crime in 2025, including an estimated 18.1 per cent reduction in murder and nonnegligent manslaughter. Those figures match the FBI's national statistics released in August.

The statement paired those figures with more than 491,000 immigration arrests and 483,000 deportations in fiscal 2026. These cover a different period from the crime statistics, and immigration arrests are not equivalent to convictions for violent offences.

On child protection, the administration said approximately 157,000 unaccompanied migrant children had been located. Separately, it claimed more than 7,200 children had been rescued from traffickers and predators.

The White House described roughly 300,000 migrant children as having been lost under the previous administration.

The figures assembled in Monday's statement come from separate reporting systems and periods. The road-safety estimates cover January- June 2026, the crime figures cover calendar 2025, and the immigration-enforcement totals cover fiscal 2026.