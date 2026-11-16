MENAFN - Gulf Times) The leaders of China, Russia and the United States will discuss“world peace” when they hold their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen this week, Beijing said Monday.

Presidents Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are due to meet in the southern Chinese city on Thursday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (Apec) summit.

China has provided few details as to what the three leaders will discuss but said they would hold“in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations”.

“It will be of ground-breaking significance,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing Monday, hours after Beijing confirmed the meeting.

The Kremlin said“the significance and symbolism of this meeting are hard to overestimate”.

Top Chinese and US diplomats have previously raised the possibility that the three-way talks could broach the sensitive subject of denuclearisation.

Washington, which dislikes China's rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal, said it wants Beijing to be part of a nuclear arms control deal.

Beijing, however, has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its own stockpile.

After a US-Russia bilateral treaty on nuclear weapons expired in February, Trump called for a“better agreement” including China.

Beijing at the time declined to join disarmament negotiations.

But in a call this week, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio“agreed on the importance of meaningful leader-level conversations to advance goals such as peace and denuclearisation”, the US State Department said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that if the three leaders“really commit themselves to a meaningful denuclearisation, it will be a great achievement for the world”.

“We have been for a long time... talking and requesting the need of disarmament in the nuclear field, and we believe that we will only be entirely safe when we would be entirely (without) nuclear weapons,” Guterres said during an Asean summit in the Philippines.

Trump has said the three leaders will also likely discuss his war in Iran.

“We'll talk a lot of things, including denuclearisation, but we'll be talking a lot of things. We're trying to end the war in Iran,” Trump told reporters on Sunday.

China, a top economic partner of Iran, has long sought to mediate in the conflict triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

The months-long crisis, which has at times spilled over into neighbouring countries, has disrupted global shipping and sent oil prices soaring globally.

Trump said in late October that the United States had knocked out much of Iran's military but still has to“take care of” one or two targets.

China, meanwhile, says avoiding a return to hostilities is a“top priority”, and has in recent weeks hosted leaders and diplomats from various Middle Eastern countries in an effort to persuade parties back to the negotiating table.

In contrast, the subject of Russia's invasion of Ukraine could prove to be a no-go during the talks this week.

A Wall Street Journal report last month said that Putin wanted the three-way talks to broker a peace deal in Ukraine that would be favourable to Moscow, which launched its invasion in 2022.

However, it is unlikely that Xi or Trump would touch on the highly sensitive topic.

US officials say Trump is not expected to raise the issue.

And German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said Xi showed“irritation” in a recent meeting when the idea of the trilateral talks covering Ukraine came up.

“He explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict, in which the Europeans must also be at the table,” Steinmeier told ARD.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the meeting could be a Yalta-like“redistribution of spheres of influence” for the 21st century.

world peace APEC trilateral summit