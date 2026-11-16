(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Petrol and diesel prices today, November 17, remained unchanged across major Indian cities, even as the Centre announced an increase in export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The latest revision has raised the diesel export duty by Rs 2.50 per litre and the ATF export duty by Rs 1.50 per litre, while the export duty on petrol remains nil. Petrol and diesel prices in India are revised daily at 6 am by oil marketing companies. The retail rates differ between cities and states because of variations in state taxes, VAT, transportation costs and other local charges. According to reports, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi, Rs 111.21 in Mumbai and Rs 111.68 in Bengaluru. Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad are also reporting unchanged fuel rates. Petrol and Diesel Price Today - November 17, 2026

City Petrol (Per litre) Diesel (Per litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

According to the latest government notification, the diesel export duty has been increased from Rs 11.50 to Rs 14 per litre. Similarly, the levy on aviation turbine fuel exports has been raised from Rs 11 to Rs 12.50 per litre. The revised duties came into effect on November 16, 2026.

The decision comes amid fluctuations in international crude oil prices and continuing uncertainty in global energy markets. The government periodically reviews export duties on petroleum products to safeguard domestic supplies and prevent exporters from gaining excessive benefits from higher international prices.

However, the latest export duty revision does not directly affect petrol and diesel prices at domestic fuel stations. Indian consumers have therefore continued to see stable retail fuel prices across major cities.