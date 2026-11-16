Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, Nov 17: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Bengaluru & More As Centre Hikes Diesel Export Duty
|City
|Petrol (Per litre)
|Diesel (Per litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.76
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 111.68
|Rs 99.56
|Hyderabad
|Rs 116.15
|Rs 104.23
According to the latest government notification, the diesel export duty has been increased from Rs 11.50 to Rs 14 per litre. Similarly, the levy on aviation turbine fuel exports has been raised from Rs 11 to Rs 12.50 per litre. The revised duties came into effect on November 16, 2026.
The decision comes amid fluctuations in international crude oil prices and continuing uncertainty in global energy markets. The government periodically reviews export duties on petroleum products to safeguard domestic supplies and prevent exporters from gaining excessive benefits from higher international prices.
However, the latest export duty revision does not directly affect petrol and diesel prices at domestic fuel stations. Indian consumers have therefore continued to see stable retail fuel prices across major cities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment