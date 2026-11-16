CO2 And Dry Powder Trolley Hose And Horn Assemblies Face Comparison
|Parameter
|Dry powder and foam trolley assembly
|CO2 discharge hose and horn
|Item number series
|JA03-03-01 to JA03-03-10
|JA04-04-01 onward
|Connection thread
|M18×1.5 or G3/4
|W21.8×14 on all lines
|Published hose lengths
|3 m, 4.1 m, 5 m, 6 m, custom 3 m to 10 m
|110 mm, 130 mm, 270 mm to 300 mm, 300 mm, 310 mm, 600 mm, 900 mm to 1200 mm, 3 m
|Published hose sizes
|Φ12×19, Φ16×25, Φ19×26.3, Φ19×28 mm
|Φ1.5, Φ2, Φ2.5, Φ2.7 mm single bore, and 3×Φ2, 3×Φ2.7, 4×Φ1.5, 4×Φ2, 4×Φ2.5, 3×Φ3.4×Φ2 mm multi-bore
|Hose material
|PVC or EPDM
|Multi-bore hose with a reinforced construction
|Published application
|25 kg to 50 kg, 50 kg to 75 kg dry powder, 50 L to 75 L foam
|2 kg to 3 kg, 4 kg to 6 kg, 5 kg to 7 kg cylinders, 25 kg to 30 kg wheeled CO2
A powder trolley operator pushes the extinguisher to the fire, so the hose has to reach from the cylinder to whatever is burning while the cylinder is still on its wheels. Three metres is the shortest published trolley length and five metres the common one, and the 6 m line exists because a large open floor needs the reach more than the compactness.
A CO2 operator is already holding the cylinder, because a CO2 unit is hand-carried rather than wheeled in the small sizes. A 110 mm to 310 mm hose is barely more than a stub, and that is correct: the discharge is short and concentrated, the horn spreads it, and the operator keeps the horn clear of the equipment.
Pressure, Flow and What the Standard Covers
The standards divide cleanly by product, and this is where an OEM programme has to be careful about which certificate is attached to which assembly. According to BS EN 1866-3:2013, Mobile fire extinguishers - Requirements for the assembly, construction and pressure resistance of CO2 extinguishers, the assembly, construction and pressure resistance of CO2 extinguishers have their own part of the mobile extinguisher standard, and the requirement is compliance with EN 1866-1.
For the portable side, BS EN 3-7:2004+A1:2007, Portable fire extinguishers - Characteristics, performance requirements and test methods sets the characteristics, performance requirements and test methods for portable extinguishers, and BS EN 3-10:2009 provides the provisions for evaluating the conformity of a portable fire extinguisher to EN 3-7, which is what turns a component into a compliant assembly.
For the hose itself, our published trolley assembly is certified to BS EN 694:2014, Fire-fighting hoses - Semi-rigid hoses for fixed systems, and our company scope covers EN 694 and EN 3 compliance with ISO 9001:2015 and RoHS.
One practical note on the published data. Our published trolley line names the horn spray angle as adjustable from 60° to 90°, giving a fan-shaped coverage, and states that all products undergo 100 % airtight testing. Those are the two numbers a buyer can check without a test rig.
How to Write the Line on a Purchase Order
Five fields, and if one of them is missing the assembly will not fit or will not perform. This is the sequence we would ask for, and the sequence we quote against.
1. Item number, not a description. JA03-03-01 through JA03-03-10 for the trolley range, JA04-04-01 onward for the CO2 line. The item number already carries the bore, the thread, the length and the application weight, so a paraphrased description creates a discrepancy.
2. Hose material. PVC or EPDM on the trolley assembly, chosen by the agent and the ambient temperature rather than by price.
3. Connection thread. M18×1.5, G3/4 or W21.8×14, confirmed against the cylinder valve on the extinguisher being assembled, not against the previous order.
4. Hose length. Stated in metres or millimetres as published, and the assembled length measured from the connector face to the horn tip.
5. Application weight and agent. The extinguisher size and the agent, which together decide the material, bore and thread.
Two questions decide a quote faster than any other. Which agent and which cylinder size, and does the customer need the assembly certified or the component certified? The second matters because our published capability includes a complete in-house production system from raw material extrusion to final testing.
For a bulk enquiry, send the cylinder sizes you are assembling, the agents, the destination markets and the annual volume, and we will come back with the item numbers, the materials and the certification scope for each line. Our contact page is the fastest way there, and the trolley hose and horn range page carries the published parameter list.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can a CO2 hose and horn be used on a dry powder trolley extinguisher?
No, and the reason is at the connector before it is anywhere else. The CO2 line runs W21.8×14 on every published item, while the dry powder and foam trolley range runs M18×1.5 or G3/4, so the thread does not mate with a powder cylinder valve. Beyond that, the CO2 assembly is a short stiff multi-bore hose for a cold expanding gas, and the powder assembly is a long flexible hose for a dry chemical slurry.
Which hose material should I specify for a dry powder trolley assembly?
PVC for conventional dry powder and water-based extinguishing agents, and EPDM where the agent is oil-based or solvent-based or where the assembly is exposed to temperature extremes. Our published capability states reliable performance from -30 °C to +60 °C with a service life of over 8 years.
How long should a trolley extinguisher hose be?
For a wheeled dry powder or foam unit, our published trolley lines run 3 m to 5 m as standard, with a 4.1 m line, a 6 m line on the EPDM Φ16×25 mm item, and custom lengths from 3 m to 10 m. The length is set by the reach the operator needs from the wheeled cylinder to the fire, not by convenience of packing.
Which certifications does a trolley hose and horn assembly need?
The hose and the assembly are certified separately, and the certificate for the assembled unit is the one that matters. Our published trolley assembly is certified to BS EN 694:2014 for the hose and to EN 3 for the assembly, and our company scope covers EN 694 and EN 3 compliance with ISO 9001:2015 and RoHS. The mobile CO2 equivalent is BS EN 1866-3:2013.
What is the difference between the M18×1.5 and G3/4 trolley connections?
They are two thread standards covering different extinguisher builds, and the published range distributes them by bore. M18×1.5 appears on three of the ten published trolley lines, on the smaller bores of Φ12×19 mm and Φ16×25 mm, while G3/4 appears on seven lines including the Φ19×26.3 mm and Φ19×28 mm items. The thread follows the cylinder valve, so confirm it against the extinguisher being assembled.
Can trolley hose and horn assemblies be customised for an OEM programme?
Yes. Our published trolley range states that customization options cover hose material, length and interface type, that hoses can be supplied in lengths from 3 m to 10 m, and that all products undergo 100 % airtight testing. Send the cylinder sizes, agents, destination markets and annual volume and we will return the item numbers and certification scope for each line.
Talk to us about trolley hose and horn assemblies in bulk
If you are pricing a wheeled extinguisher package for a tender or a multi-site rollout, send us the extinguisher sizes, the agents, the destination markets and the annual volume, and we will come back with the item number, material, thread and length for each line. Our contact page is the fastest way to a quote.
Standards referenced: BS EN 1866-3:2013, BS EN 3-7:2004+A1:2007, BS EN 3-10:2009 and BS EN 694:2014. Item numbers, bores, threads, lengths, materials, application weights, spray angle, service life, temperature range and the 100 % airtight test statement are drawn from our published trolley range, our published CO2 line and our about page, verified 10 November 2026. Certification scope must be confirmed for the specific assembly and destination market before an order is placed. No price, cost, profit or margin figure is quoted here.
About us
Founded in 2014, Junan Fire Equipment Co., Ltd. has dedicated over a decade to the professional production of fire hoses and extinguisher components. As a global leader in the field, we have established advanced production technologies and state-of-the-art facilities, enabling us to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the most rigorous international standards.
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