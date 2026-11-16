(MENAFN- GetNews) Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, China - November 16, 2026 - A Trolley Extinguisher hose and horn is not one product with two names. The dry powder and foam assembly and the carbon dioxide assembly differ at the connector, at the length, at the material and at the standard that governs them, and an OEM buyer who orders the wrong one finds out at assembly, not at quotation.

The two assemblies connect differently, and that is the difference that matters. Our dry powder and foam trolley range runs M18×1.5 or G3/4, while every CO2 line runs a W21.8×14 thread.

The dry powder assembly is far longer. Published trolley hose lengths are 3 m, 4.1 m, 5 m and 6 m with custom 3 m to 10 m, against CO2 lengths from 110 mm to 1200 mm.

They serve different extinguisher sizes. The trolley lines cover 25 kg to 75 kg dry powder and 50 L to 75 L units; the CO2 lines cover 2 kg to 7 kg cylinders and 25 kg to 30 kg wheeled units.

PVC and EPDM are both available on the trolley assembly, and they are not interchangeable: PVC for dry powder and water-based agents, EPDM for oil-based and solvent-based agents. Write the item number, not the description. A trolley assembly is identified by item number, bore, connection thread, length and application weight, and those five are the order line. The short answer: a dry powder trolley assembly is a long hose on a threaded connector, and a CO2 assembly is a short high-pressure hose on a fine thread, because the two agents leave the cylinder under different conditions. Both arrive as one assembly with the horn on the hose end, and they are not interchangeable: the difference starts at the connector. This comparison is built from our own published product data: the trolley hose and horn range and its parameter tables, the carbon dioxide trolley hose and horn line, and the capability described on our about page. Where a figure is published it is quoted as published. The published JA03-03 trolley hose and horn assembly: a flexible hose with an integral Horn Nozzle on one end and a threaded connector on the other. Item number, bore, thread, length and application weight together define the line the Two Assemblies Actually Are The dry powder and foam trolley hose and horn is a flexible hose with an integral horn nozzle on one end and a threaded connector on the other, and it is the working end of a wheeled powder or foam extinguisher. Our published trolley range carries ten item numbers, JA03-03-01 through JA03-03-10, covering 25 kg to 75 kg dry powder and 50 L to 75 L foam units. The CO2 assembly is a short, stiff Discharge Hose with an integral horn and an integrated handle, built for 2 kg to 7 kg carbon dioxide cylinders and for 25 kg to 30 kg wheeled CO2 units. Our published CO2 line carries the item numbers JA04-04-01 onward, and the W21.8×14 thread appears on every one. That last fact is worth pausing on. The CO2 thread is the same across the whole range, from the 2 kg cylinder to the 25 kg to 30 kg wheeled unit, because the cylinder valve thread is what the assembly has to match, and the cylinder, not the hose, sets it. The Connector Is the First Difference Match the connector to the cylinder valve first, because a thread mismatch cannot be corrected on the assembly line. Our published trolley range uses M18×1.5 and G3/4 connection threads, and the published list shows both on the same bore, so the choice follows the extinguisher rather than the hose. The distribution across the ten published trolley lines is informative. M18×1.5 appears on three of them and G3/4 on seven, across bores of Φ12×19 mm, Φ16×25 mm, Φ19×26.3 mm and Φ19×28 mm. Smaller bores sit on M18×1.5, larger bores on G3/4. On the CO2 side there is no such choice. Every published Co2 Hose and horn carries the W21.8×14 thread, with the bore varying behind it: Φ2.7 mm for 2 kg to 3 kg units, 4×Φ1.5 mm for 2 kg and for the 25 kg to 30 kg wheeled unit, and 3×Φ2 mm, 4×Φ2.5 mm or 6×Φ1.5 mm for the 4 kg to 7 kg lines. The reason the two systems share nothing is physical. A powder extinguisher discharges a dry chemical slurry at moderate pressure through a wide-bore hose, so the hose resists abrasion from the agent rather than pressure from the gas. A CO2 extinguisher releases liquefied gas that expands as it leaves the cylinder, so the hose is short, narrow-bore and stiff, and every centimetre is a length the operator cannot reposition quickly. Hose Material: PVC Against EPDM Both materials appear on the dry powder and foam trolley assembly, and they are chosen by the agent and the environment rather than by preference. Our published range offers PVC hoses that are abrasion-resistant and corrosion-resistant for dry powder and water-based agents, and EPDM hoses that hold their performance across temperature extremes and resist oil-based and solvent-based agents. That distinction has a service life attached to it. Both materials are anti-aging and UV-resistant, and our published figure for service life is over 8 years, which matters when the assembly sits on a vehicle or an outdoor trolley. Where the two materials differ most is temperature. Our published company capability states reliable performance from -30 °C to +60 °C, and that is the envelope the EPDM line is built to hold at the cold end. A PVC line in a cold store or an unheated vehicle bay is the assembly most likely to come back on a crack complaint. For CO2 there is a separate consideration, and it is why the CO2 line is a different product in every respect. Carbon dioxide leaves the cylinder as a cold liquid and expands as it warms, so the discharge hose sees low temperature from the inside and a rapid pressure rise at the same time, which is why it is a short multi-bore assembly. Length and Reach Length is where the two assemblies diverge most visibly, and the published figures make the reason obvious. The dry powder and foam trolley lines are published at 3 m to 5 m, with one 4.1 m line and one 6 m line, and custom lengths from 3 m to 10 m. The CO2 lines run from 110 mm up to 1200 mm. Published trolley hose and horn range against the published CO2 line

Parameter Dry powder and foam trolley assembly CO2 discharge hose and horn Item number series JA03-03-01 to JA03-03-10 JA04-04-01 onward Connection thread M18×1.5 or G3/4 W21.8×14 on all lines Published hose lengths 3 m, 4.1 m, 5 m, 6 m, custom 3 m to 10 m 110 mm, 130 mm, 270 mm to 300 mm, 300 mm, 310 mm, 600 mm, 900 mm to 1200 mm, 3 m Published hose sizes Φ12×19, Φ16×25, Φ19×26.3, Φ19×28 mm Φ1.5, Φ2, Φ2.5, Φ2.7 mm single bore, and 3×Φ2, 3×Φ2.7, 4×Φ1.5, 4×Φ2, 4×Φ2.5, 3×Φ3.4×Φ2 mm multi-bore Hose material PVC or EPDM Multi-bore hose with a reinforced construction Published application 25 kg to 50 kg, 50 kg to 75 kg dry powder, 50 L to 75 L foam 2 kg to 3 kg, 4 kg to 6 kg, 5 kg to 7 kg cylinders, 25 kg to 30 kg wheeled CO2

A powder trolley operator pushes the extinguisher to the fire, so the hose has to reach from the cylinder to whatever is burning while the cylinder is still on its wheels. Three metres is the shortest published trolley length and five metres the common one, and the 6 m line exists because a large open floor needs the reach more than the compactness.

A CO2 operator is already holding the cylinder, because a CO2 unit is hand-carried rather than wheeled in the small sizes. A 110 mm to 310 mm hose is barely more than a stub, and that is correct: the discharge is short and concentrated, the horn spreads it, and the operator keeps the horn clear of the equipment.

Pressure, Flow and What the Standard Covers

The standards divide cleanly by product, and this is where an OEM programme has to be careful about which certificate is attached to which assembly. According to BS EN 1866-3:2013, Mobile fire extinguishers - Requirements for the assembly, construction and pressure resistance of CO2 extinguishers, the assembly, construction and pressure resistance of CO2 extinguishers have their own part of the mobile extinguisher standard, and the requirement is compliance with EN 1866-1.

For the portable side, BS EN 3-7:2004+A1:2007, Portable fire extinguishers - Characteristics, performance requirements and test methods sets the characteristics, performance requirements and test methods for portable extinguishers, and BS EN 3-10:2009 provides the provisions for evaluating the conformity of a portable fire extinguisher to EN 3-7, which is what turns a component into a compliant assembly.

For the hose itself, our published trolley assembly is certified to BS EN 694:2014, Fire-fighting hoses - Semi-rigid hoses for fixed systems, and our company scope covers EN 694 and EN 3 compliance with ISO 9001:2015 and RoHS.

One practical note on the published data. Our published trolley line names the horn spray angle as adjustable from 60° to 90°, giving a fan-shaped coverage, and states that all products undergo 100 % airtight testing. Those are the two numbers a buyer can check without a test rig.

How to Write the Line on a Purchase Order

Five fields, and if one of them is missing the assembly will not fit or will not perform. This is the sequence we would ask for, and the sequence we quote against.

1. Item number, not a description. JA03-03-01 through JA03-03-10 for the trolley range, JA04-04-01 onward for the CO2 line. The item number already carries the bore, the thread, the length and the application weight, so a paraphrased description creates a discrepancy.

2. Hose material. PVC or EPDM on the trolley assembly, chosen by the agent and the ambient temperature rather than by price.

3. Connection thread. M18×1.5, G3/4 or W21.8×14, confirmed against the cylinder valve on the extinguisher being assembled, not against the previous order.

4. Hose length. Stated in metres or millimetres as published, and the assembled length measured from the connector face to the horn tip.

5. Application weight and agent. The extinguisher size and the agent, which together decide the material, bore and thread.

Two questions decide a quote faster than any other. Which agent and which cylinder size, and does the customer need the assembly certified or the component certified? The second matters because our published capability includes a complete in-house production system from raw material extrusion to final testing.

For a bulk enquiry, send the cylinder sizes you are assembling, the agents, the destination markets and the annual volume, and we will come back with the item numbers, the materials and the certification scope for each line. Our contact page is the fastest way there, and the trolley hose and horn range page carries the published parameter list.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a CO2 hose and horn be used on a dry powder trolley extinguisher?

No, and the reason is at the connector before it is anywhere else. The CO2 line runs W21.8×14 on every published item, while the dry powder and foam trolley range runs M18×1.5 or G3/4, so the thread does not mate with a powder cylinder valve. Beyond that, the CO2 assembly is a short stiff multi-bore hose for a cold expanding gas, and the powder assembly is a long flexible hose for a dry chemical slurry.

Which hose material should I specify for a dry powder trolley assembly?

PVC for conventional dry powder and water-based extinguishing agents, and EPDM where the agent is oil-based or solvent-based or where the assembly is exposed to temperature extremes. Our published capability states reliable performance from -30 °C to +60 °C with a service life of over 8 years.

How long should a trolley extinguisher hose be?

For a wheeled dry powder or foam unit, our published trolley lines run 3 m to 5 m as standard, with a 4.1 m line, a 6 m line on the EPDM Φ16×25 mm item, and custom lengths from 3 m to 10 m. The length is set by the reach the operator needs from the wheeled cylinder to the fire, not by convenience of packing.

Which certifications does a trolley hose and horn assembly need?

The hose and the assembly are certified separately, and the certificate for the assembled unit is the one that matters. Our published trolley assembly is certified to BS EN 694:2014 for the hose and to EN 3 for the assembly, and our company scope covers EN 694 and EN 3 compliance with ISO 9001:2015 and RoHS. The mobile CO2 equivalent is BS EN 1866-3:2013.

What is the difference between the M18×1.5 and G3/4 trolley connections?

They are two thread standards covering different extinguisher builds, and the published range distributes them by bore. M18×1.5 appears on three of the ten published trolley lines, on the smaller bores of Φ12×19 mm and Φ16×25 mm, while G3/4 appears on seven lines including the Φ19×26.3 mm and Φ19×28 mm items. The thread follows the cylinder valve, so confirm it against the extinguisher being assembled.

Can trolley hose and horn assemblies be customised for an OEM programme?

Yes. Our published trolley range states that customization options cover hose material, length and interface type, that hoses can be supplied in lengths from 3 m to 10 m, and that all products undergo 100 % airtight testing. Send the cylinder sizes, agents, destination markets and annual volume and we will return the item numbers and certification scope for each line.

Talk to us about trolley hose and horn assemblies in bulk

If you are pricing a wheeled extinguisher package for a tender or a multi-site rollout, send us the extinguisher sizes, the agents, the destination markets and the annual volume, and we will come back with the item number, material, thread and length for each line. Our contact page is the fastest way to a quote.

Standards referenced: BS EN 1866-3:2013, BS EN 3-7:2004+A1:2007, BS EN 3-10:2009 and BS EN 694:2014. Item numbers, bores, threads, lengths, materials, application weights, spray angle, service life, temperature range and the 100 % airtight test statement are drawn from our published trolley range, our published CO2 line and our about page, verified 10 November 2026. Certification scope must be confirmed for the specific assembly and destination market before an order is placed. No price, cost, profit or margin figure is quoted here.

About us

Founded in 2014, Junan Fire Equipment Co., Ltd. has dedicated over a decade to the professional production of fire hoses and extinguisher components. As a global leader in the field, we have established advanced production technologies and state-of-the-art facilities, enabling us to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the most rigorous international standards.