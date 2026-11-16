MENAFN - GetNews)Linyi is full of panel manufacturers, but few have the kind of experience - from R&D to after-sales service - that Linyi Aisen Wood Products Co., Ltd. has built up over the last 30 years. As a long-standing, all-round player in the Linyi timber industry, the company specializes in film-faced plywood and controls the whole production chain itself, from raw materials all the way to the finished board.

How has this comprehensive timber enterprise grown over three decades?

Linyi Aisen Wood Products Co., Ltd. is not a manufacturer of just a single type of panel; it is a full-service timber enterprise that has been rooted in Linyi for over 30 years. Throughout this time, the team has cultivated a profound understanding of the panel industry-from the properties of raw materials and processing techniques to specific customer preferences and international export standards company's strength lies in its experience, its people, and its equipment. Decades of production expertise enable Linyi Aisen Wood Products Co., Ltd. to consistently deliver high-quality products tailored to diverse client needs. Their seasoned team provides the foundation for the company's firm guarantee of quality Product: Film-Faced Plywood

The core product offered by Linyi Aisen Wood Products Co., Ltd. is film-faced plywood -specifically, formwork panels used for concrete construction. These panels are not merely about aesthetics; they are waterproof, robust, and designed for repeated use. Once a layer of concrete is poured, the panels can be removed, flipped, and reused for the next pour. A single panel can do the work of several standard boards, making them highly valued on construction sites.

The "film-faced" aspect is critical: the quality of the film adhesion, the panel's resistance to moisture, and its durability for repeated use directly impact both project costs and construction timelines. Linyi Aisen Wood Products Co., Ltd. invests significant effort into ensuring their formwork can withstand the harsh, high-humidity, and high-impact environment of a construction site, ultimately helping clients save on formwork expenses.

How many times can a single panel be used?

The durability of formwork can't be proven by words alone. Linyi Aisen Wood Products Co., Ltd. tests in-house, so the factory itself can check the key things that matter - resistance to delamination (boil-test), moisture tolerance, flexural strength, and overall rigidity - plus formaldehyde emission levels. Before any shipment leaves, the company runs strict internal checks on film adhesion and board hardness, so customers can receive their products with complete peace of mind.

Quality Backed by Certification; Business Built on Integrity

The company puts quality above everything else and runs a strict quality management system - proof being its ISO 9001 (Quality Management) and ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) certifications. For international buyers, these certificates are a guarantee that the products meet recognized global standards.

Its business philosophy has never wavered: "Survive through quality, thrive through reputation." Guided by integrity and a focus on customer needs and satisfaction, the company refuses to cut corners or compromise on quality - the very approach that has kept it a steady, long-standing player in the industry for 30 years.

From raw materials to the finished film-faced plywood, Linyi Aisen Wood Products Co., Ltd. is committed to connecting with customers worldwide and building long-term, sustainable partnerships.

About us

Linyi Aisen Wood Products Co., Ltd. renamed as Aisen Wood in 2019, is a leading player in the wood industry based in Linyi, Shandong Province, China. With over three decades of experience, we have established ourselves as a comprehensive enterprise offering product development, design, production, sales, and after-sales service.