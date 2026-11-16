MENAFN - GetNews)In the competitive global smart device industry, picking a stable, capable manufacturing partner directly determines product quality, delivery efficiency and long-term business growth.

SFT integrates consulting, R&D, production, sales, implementation and after-sales service, and focuses on offering one-stop hardware & software solutions for Banking, Government, Retail, Logistic, Healthcare system, Police Affairs, Digital Education etc.

Extensive Experience in Customized R&D

We provide professional ODM customization services to domestic and international equipment/system manufacturers, possessing extensive experience in developing customized products to meet the complex application needs of various vertical industries.

Rapid Market Launch

We allocate sufficient resources to each ODM customization project to ensure immediate response to customer needs, collaborate efficiently with customers, shorten the R&D cycle, and help customers quickly bring their products to market.

Superior Cost Advantage and Efficiency

We incorporate cost assessment from the initial stage of customer product specification and share the cost advantages of procurement channels with customers, helping them reduce costs while maintaining the same quality.

Value-Added Services

In addition to product design, R&D, and certification services, we also provide customers with value-added services such as Android/Linux system customization, driver development, software debugging, certification pre-testing, and training.

Advanced Production Base & Strong Production Capacity

SFT, standardized smart manufacturing facility, equipped with 6 professional assembly lines, 2 dedicated inspection lines and 5 standardized packaging lines. Our mature production layout supports a stable monthly output capacity ranging from 350,000 to 400,000 pieces, perfectly matching both small-batch customized trial orders and large-volume bulk order demands for global clients.

Professional On-site Team & Strict Quality Control

We maintain a peak workforce of 300–600 skilled production technicians and quality inspectors. All production procedures adopt full-process standardized operation, paired with independent inspection lines to implement multi-level quality checks from raw material incoming inspection, semi-finished product testing to finished product verification. The rigorous quality management system delivers consistent, reliable product performance for every batch of customized ODM & OEM smart devices.

If you are seeking a dependable ODM & OEM manufacturing partner for smart devices, SFT is ready to tailor exclusive production solutions for your brand. Let's work hand in hand to develop and launch your next competitive smart device and expand global market business together!

About us

Feigete Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (SFT for short) was established in 2009. A Professional ODM/OEM industrial hardware designer and manufacturer, which are specialized in RFID products research & development and producing. We have successively obtained more than 30 patents and certificates. Our expertise in RFID technology provides various industry solutions like healthcare, logistics, retail, electric power, livestock, etc.