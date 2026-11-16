MENAFN - GetNews)"Changshu Polyester Co., Ltd."Founded in 1983, Changshu Polyester Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of differentiated polyester, Nylon 6, and Nylon 66 filament yarns. Its product range includes Semi Dull Polyester Filament Yarn, High Tenacity Polyester Filament Yarn, recycled yarn, dope-dyed yarn, and functional industrial yarn. With customized production, quality management certifications, and international export experience, the company serves textile manufacturers and industrial yarn buyers worldwide.

Changshu, Jiangsu, China - November 16, 2026

CHANGSHU, JIANGSU, CHINA – Changshu Polyester Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer specializing in differentiated and functional synthetic filament yarns, is highlighting its manufacturing capabilities, customized product development services, and international supply experience across the polyester and polyamide fiber sectors. Operating under the Changshu Polyester and Lida brand identities, the company serves industrial yarn buyers, textile manufacturers, sewing thread producers, webbing manufacturers, and international distributors seeking a China-based polyester filament yarn manufacturer and nylon filament yarn supplier.

Founded in 1983, Changshu Polyester has developed its business around the research, development, and production of polyester, Nylon 6, and Nylon 66 differentiated filament yarns. With more than four decades of manufacturing experience, the company focuses on high-tenacity, low-shrinkage, fine-denier, recycled, dope-dyed, and functional yarn products. Its product portfolio addresses the purchasing requirements of customers who evaluate yarn suppliers based on technical specifications, consistency between batches, customization capabilities, production management, quality certifications, and export experience.

As global textile and industrial material manufacturers continue to evaluate sourcing options, product performance and supply reliability remain important considerations in supplier selection. Changshu Polyester's manufacturing operations are designed to support small-batch, multi-variety production, allowing customers to discuss yarn specifications and application requirements according to their individual production processes.

Expanded Product Portfolio for Polyester and Nylon Filament Yarn Buyers

Changshu Polyester manufactures several categories of polyester and polyamide filament yarn for industrial and textile applications. Its product range includes Semi Dull Polyester Filament Yarn, High Tenacity Polyester Filament Yarn, Polyester Industrial Yarn, Nylon 6 Filament Yarn, Nylon 66 Filament Yarn, Polyester Dope Dyed Filament Yarn, and Recycled Polyester Filament Yarn.

For purchasers searching for a Semi Dull Polyester Filament Yarn manufacturer, factory, supplier, or exporter in China, the company's polyester manufacturing experience provides a basis for discussing product specifications, yarn performance, and application requirements. Semi Dull Polyester Filament Yarn is relevant to textile applications where a controlled surface appearance and consistent yarn characteristics are required. Buyers can communicate their intended end use, denier requirements, filament configuration, and other technical parameters when requesting product information.

The company also addresses sourcing requirements associated with High Tenacity Polyester Filament Yarn. High-tenacity polyester industrial yarn is used in applications where tensile performance and dimensional stability are important considerations. Relevant application sectors include high-grade sewing thread, webbing, braided products, fishing net thread, specialized mesh, and industrial textile materials.

In addition to standard polyester filament products, Changshu Polyester develops differentiated polyester yarn varieties, including high-strength and low-shrinkage polyester fine-denier industrial yarn. These products are intended for customers requiring specific mechanical properties and yarn characteristics for downstream manufacturing.

Functional Yarn Solutions for Specialized Industrial Applications

Functional fiber development is an important part of Changshu Polyester's product strategy. The company produces and develops differentiated synthetic fibers intended to address specific requirements in textile manufacturing and industrial material production.

Its functional product portfolio includes flame-retardant polyester yarn, flame-retardant Nylon 6 filament yarn, colored dope-dyed polyester filament yarn, and colored Nylon 6 and Nylon 66 filament yarn. The company also identifies anti-UV polyester dope-dyed filament yarn, high-tenacity anti-UV Nylon 66 filament yarn, and high-tenacity flame-retardant Nylon 6 filament yarn among the product categories relevant to its functional fiber development.

For buyers sourcing High Tenacity Anti-Fire Nylon 6 Filament Yarn, the main purchasing considerations typically include the required yarn construction, mechanical properties, flame-retardant performance, processing compatibility, and intended application. Similarly, customers evaluating High Tenacity Anti-UV Nylon 66 Filament Yarn may need to consider exposure conditions, yarn specifications, color requirements, and performance expectations in the final product.

Changshu Polyester encourages customers to provide technical requirements and application details during the initial communication stage so that product feasibility and suitable specifications can be discussed before sampling and production.

The company also lists PE Cool Feeling Yarn as a functional yarn category for customers investigating cooling-related textile materials. Buyers searching for a PE Cool Feeling Yarn manufacturer or supplier can discuss the required product characteristics, intended fabric construction, and application scenarios directly with the company's sales team.

Functional yarn selection depends on the properties of the finished textile product as well as the processing conditions used by the customer. For this reason, product specifications and performance claims should be evaluated against the relevant technical documentation and testing requirements before commercial production.

Recycled Polyester Filament Yarn and Environmental Considerations

Recycled fiber development is another area of focus for Changshu Polyester. As textile manufacturers and international brands increasingly consider recycled raw materials in their supply chains, demand for recycled polyester filament yarn has become an important part of industrial yarn sourcing discussions.

The company produces recycled yarn products and has developed its recycled fiber series in line with its environmental protection objectives. Its recycled products have obtained Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, according to the company's certification information. The company also reports OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification for its products. These certification credentials provide relevant information for buyers assessing material sourcing, product compliance, and supply chain requirements. Customers should confirm the applicable certificate scope, validity, and product coverage when placing orders.

For manufacturers searching for a High Tenacity Recycled Polyester Filament Yarn manufacturer, supplier, or factory in China, Changshu Polyester offers a product category that combines recycled material considerations with industrial yarn requirements. Purchasing discussions can cover raw material specifications, yarn strength, denier, color, intended application, and other production requirements.

The company's recycled polyester filament yarn range is relevant to textile manufacturers seeking materials for sewing thread, webbing, braided products, and other industrial textile applications. The suitability of individual yarn specifications depends on the requirements of the finished product and the customer's processing conditions.

Customized Manufacturing and Production Support

For international B2B buyers, the ability to obtain customized specifications is often an important factor when comparing a polyester filament yarn supplier or nylon filament yarn factory. Different downstream applications may require different denier values, filament counts, tensile properties, shrinkage characteristics, colors, and finishing requirements.

Changshu Polyester provides customized manufacturing services based on customer requirements or supplied samples. Its service process begins with communication about the customer's intended application, technical expectations, and product specifications. After the requirements have been reviewed and the product details confirmed, the company can provide sample yarn for customer evaluation.

Production begins after sample confirmation. During manufacturing, the company applies quality control procedures intended to maintain product consistency and meet the agreed specifications. If a quality issue arises, the company provides after-sales communication and support to address the matter.

This approach is intended to help purchasing teams evaluate product suitability before committing to larger production orders. It is also relevant to overseas importers and distributors that need to coordinate technical specifications between yarn manufacturers and their own customers.

For buyers searching for a custom Semi Dull Polyester Filament Yarn supplier, a custom High Tenacity Nylon 6 Filament Yarn factory, or an export-oriented Nylon 66 Filament Yarn manufacturer, direct communication about the required specifications can help establish whether a particular product is appropriate for the intended application.

Manufacturing Facilities and Production Infrastructure

Changshu Polyester Co., Ltd. operates its manufacturing facilities in Xushi, Dongbang Town, Changshu City, Jiangsu Province, China. The company reports a site area of approximately 82,672 square meters and a building area of approximately 103,207 square meters.

Its production infrastructure includes automated production lines, digital intelligent packaging systems, and an intelligent three-dimensional warehouse. These facilities support the company's production and storage operations across its differentiated polyester and polyamide filament yarn categories.

The company's manufacturing activities cover polyester, Nylon 6, and Nylon 66 filament yarn. Its production model emphasizes small-batch and multi-variety manufacturing, which is relevant to customers sourcing specialized industrial yarns rather than relying exclusively on standardized commodity products.

For industrial purchasers, manufacturing infrastructure is one element of supplier evaluation. Other considerations include production scheduling, sample approval, technical communication, quality inspection, packaging requirements, and the ability to coordinate international shipments. Changshu Polyester's established manufacturing operations and export experience provide a foundation for these discussions.

Quality Management and Certifications

Quality management and product consistency are important considerations in industrial yarn procurement, particularly when yarn is used in applications involving high-speed sewing, braiding, weaving, or other demanding processing conditions.

Changshu Polyester obtained ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification in September 2019. The company also identifies ISO 14001:2015 environmental management system certification and ISO 45001:2018 occupational health and safety management system certification among its credentials.

Its reported certification and recognition portfolio also includes GRS, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, SGS-related credentials, and recognition as a national high-tech enterprise.

In November 2021, Changshu Polyester was recognized as a high-tech enterprise. Its high-strength and low-shrinkage polyester fine-denier industrial yarn was also recognized as a specialized, refined, distinctive, and innovative product in Jiangsu Province in 2021.

These milestones reflect the company's continued investment in manufacturing management, product development, and differentiated synthetic fiber production. For buyers, the availability of relevant quality and certification documentation can support supplier qualification procedures and internal procurement reviews.

Research and Development Cooperation

Changshu Polyester has established industry-university-research cooperation with Donghua University and Soochow University to support differentiated synthetic fiber development.

Its cooperation projects include the establishment of a Jiangsu Graduate Workstation with Soochow University, joint development of a Differentiated Synthetic Fiber Collaborative Innovation Center, and the establishment of a High-Strength Functional Fiber Material Research and Development Technology Engineering Center with Donghua University. The company has also established a Functional Fiber Research and Development Center with Soochow University.

These collaborations form part of its approach to improving product development capabilities and exploring functional fiber applications. Research cooperation is particularly relevant to the development of yarn products with specific mechanical, physical, and processing characteristics.

For industrial yarn purchasers, a manufacturer's research and development capabilities can be useful when evaluating potential suppliers for specialized materials, new product specifications, and longer-term sourcing projects.

International Markets and Export Experience

Changshu Polyester has self-operated import and export rights and supplies products to customers in China and overseas markets. Its reported export destinations include India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Italy, Ukraine, and Brazil, among other countries.

The company has experience serving customers in the international textile and industrial yarn sectors. Its customer relationships include businesses associated with sewing thread, textile materials, and related manufacturing industries, including Coats in the United Kingdom, A&E in the United States, Aman in Germany, GunShi in Japan, and Jintai in Hong Kong.

For overseas buyers, selecting an export-oriented yarn supplier involves more than comparing product prices. Buyers generally need to evaluate technical communication, product consistency, packaging, delivery coordination, sample approval, and the supplier's understanding of international purchasing requirements.

Changshu Polyester's export operations and product range enable it to communicate with importers, distributors, textile mills, sewing thread manufacturers, and industrial material producers seeking polyester or nylon filament yarn from China.

Applications Across Multiple Industries

The company's polyester and nylon filament yarn products serve a range of downstream manufacturing applications. Traditional applications include high-grade sewing thread, fishing net thread, webbing, braided products, and specialized mesh.

Its differentiated and functional yarn products also support applications such as core-spun thread, wind power base fabric, spunlace nonwoven materials, and high-grade fabrics.

High-tenacity polyester filament yarn is relevant to industrial applications where tensile strength and low-shrinkage characteristics are required. Nylon 6 and Nylon 66 filament yarns are used in applications that require suitable mechanical properties, flexibility, and processing performance. Dope-dyed filament yarn provides a colored-yarn option for customers whose manufacturing processes require specific color characteristics.

The final selection of yarn should be based on the application, required specifications, manufacturing conditions, and applicable product testing. Changshu Polyester encourages prospective customers to communicate these requirements before requesting samples or production quotations.

Supporting International Buyers Through Direct Communication

Changshu Polyester's customer service approach emphasizes communication before production, sample evaluation, quality control during manufacturing, and after-sales support. The company can discuss existing stock products as well as customized production requirements based on customer specifications or samples.

International purchasers interested in Semi Dull Polyester Filament Yarn, PE Cool Feeling Yarn, High Tenacity Anti-Fire Nylon 6 Filament Yarn, High Tenacity Anti-UV Nylon 66 Filament Yarn, Anti-UV Polyester Dope Dyed Filament Yarn, and High Tenacity Recycled Polyester Filament Yarn can contact the company to discuss technical requirements and product availability.

Customers evaluating a China Semi Dull Polyester Filament Yarn factory, High Tenacity Polyester Filament Yarn exporter, Nylon 6 Filament Yarn manufacturer, or Nylon 66 Filament Yarn supplier can also request product information and sample arrangements.

The company's purchasing communication process is designed to help customers clarify specifications, evaluate samples, and establish production requirements before an order is confirmed. This provides a practical starting point for importers and manufacturers considering long-term cooperation with a Chinese differentiated synthetic fiber producer.

About The Company

Changshu Polyester Co., Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in the research, development, and production of differentiated and functional polyester, Nylon 6, and Nylon 66 filament yarns. Operating under the Changshu Polyester and Lida brand identities, the company manufactures high-tenacity industrial yarn, fine-denier filament yarn, recycled yarn, dope-dyed yarn, and other functional synthetic fiber products. With more than 40 years of manufacturing experience, automated production facilities, and international export operations, the company serves customers across the textile and industrial materials sectors. Its mission is to focus on customers' key requirements, provide competitive products, and create value through reliable service and long-term cooperation.